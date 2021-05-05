The Bench Bakehouse Is Looking for an Experienced Baker

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | We are an independent bakery on Commercial Drive specializing in naturally leavened sourdough breads and French-style pastries. We are looking for an experienced baker who can easily take on duties that include mixing and shaping sourdough loaves, completing the morning bake-off of bread/croissants/pastries, preparing creams/fillings/cakes, laminating, and general prep work.

Must be able to work shifts beginning at 4am or as late as 7pm.

Full time or part time is possible.

We are looking for someone who is:

– Able to work independently and manage their own daily production

– Detail-oriented and always working to improve

– Able to manage time and work under pressure

– Able to take direction and communicate within a team environment

– Punctual and reliable, can work early mornings and weekends

– Always willing to learn and be challenged

– Physically fit, able to stand for long periods/lift heavy objects

– Comfortable with numbers and basic math

– Maintain a sanitary work environment

Professional baking or pastry certificate is preferred, but not required with the right experience.

This position offers a competitive hourly wage plus significant performance bonuses. Health and dental benefits program offered after 6 months full time employment. Staff meal program and discounts.

If this sounds like you, and you are interested in working with the dynamic team at The Bench Bakehouse, please send your resume along with a note about why you want to work at The Bench to tracy [at] thebenchbakehouse[dot]com.