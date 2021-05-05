Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

The Bench Bakehouse Is Looking for an Experienced Baker

Portrait

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | We are an independent bakery on Commercial Drive specializing in naturally leavened sourdough breads and French-style pastries. We are looking for an experienced baker who can easily take on duties that include mixing and shaping sourdough loaves, completing the morning bake-off of bread/croissants/pastries, preparing creams/fillings/cakes, laminating, and general prep work.

Must be able to work shifts beginning at 4am or as late as 7pm.

Full time or part time is possible.

We are looking for someone who is:
– Able to work independently and manage their own daily production
– Detail-oriented and always working to improve
– Able to manage time and work under pressure
– Able to take direction and communicate within a team environment
– Punctual and reliable, can work early mornings and weekends
– Always willing to learn and be challenged
– Physically fit, able to stand for long periods/lift heavy objects
– Comfortable with numbers and basic math
– Maintain a sanitary work environment

Professional baking or pastry certificate is preferred, but not required with the right experience.

This position offers a competitive hourly wage plus significant performance bonuses. Health and dental benefits program offered after 6 months full time employment. Staff meal program and discounts.

If this sounds like you, and you are interested in working with the dynamic team at The Bench Bakehouse, please send your resume along with a note about why you want to work at The Bench to tracy [at] thebenchbakehouse[dot]com.

The Bench Bakehouse
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1641 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-0677 | WEBSITE
The Bench Bakehouse Is Looking for an Experienced Baker
Create a Charming Mother’s Day Brunch With Sweet & Savoury Goodies From ‘The Bench’

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

A star on the regular menu at Livia, this little bowl packs big punches of flavour and warmth on cold winter days.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Smoke Breaks

How High Could You Jump on the Different Worlds of Our Solar System?

Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.

7 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Letting the Air Out of Pop-Ups and Anticipating the Return of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds free food pantries and politicians being mean to food trucks.

Previous
Eleven Ways to Make Moms Feel Super Appreciated This Mother’s Day
Next
Fanny Bay Oysters Announces New Paella Kits for Seafood-Loving Moms

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / West End

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar on Hunt for Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

New Italian Restaurant ‘The Farmhouse’ Is on the Hunt for a Head Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Havana Restaurant Is on the Lookout for Line Cooks

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Seeks Experienced Pasta Makers