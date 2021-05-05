Community News

Ridge Vineyards, ﻿Vintage West Wine & Spirits Support Local Hospitality Charity

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) will benefit from wines produced by an iconic California winery. Throughout the month of May 2021, Ridge Vineyards partnering with Vintage West Wine & Spirits, will donate $20 per case of wine sold in B.C. to the B.C. hospitality industry’s charity.

A broad range of wines is included in the initiative. All wines are Speculative listings that are available at select private retailers in BC.

CSPC — Wine

653451 — East Bench Zinfandel
720664 — Estate Chardonnay
595371 — Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
173545 — Estate Cabernet Sauvignon – 1.5l
178251 — Geyserville
173793 — Geyserville – 1.5l
203638 — Geyserville – 3l
178236 — Lytton Springs
671388 — Monte Bello Chardonnay
075388 — Monte Bello Cabernet Sauvignon
713172– Monte Bello Cabernet Sauvignon – 1.5l
873349 — Monte Bello Cabernet Sauvignon – 3l
792325 — Pagani Ranch Zinfandel
250985 — Three Valleys Zinfandel

Ridge Vineyards and Vintage West Wine & Spirits
$20 Donation to BCHF Per Case Throughout May 2021
Inquiries please contact Sheri Murdoch at smurdoch@vwinemarketing.com.

About Ridge Vineyards | In 1962, Ridge made its first Monte Bello, and two years later its first zinfandel. Since that time, Ridge has championed single-vineyard winemaking, searching California for those rare and exceptional vineyards where climate, soil, and variety are ideally matched.

About Vintage West Wine & Spirits Vintage West Wine & Spirits is a premium sales and marketing wine and spirits agency focusing on the Western markets of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. As a focused agency with a large degree of corporate wine experience, disciplines and market savvy, VWWS provides professional results working with regionally distinct products and family-owned suppliers from some of the world’s most notable regions. VWWS creates true partnerships with suppliers in order to provide the best representation in the industry while ensuring mutually beneficial long-term relationships.

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.

British Columbia Hospitality Foundation (BCHF)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1268 Marine Dr. | 604-986-3256 | WEBSITE
