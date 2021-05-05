Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar on Hunt for Chef

The GOODS from Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s Oyster Bar is a busy seafood restaurant located in English Bay. We are looking for a Chef to build on the success and drive the food forward. Experience with oysters and fresh seafood is an asset. A positive attitude with a passion for training a young team is also a huge plus. The successful candidate will work closely with our Corporate Chef, Alessandro Vianello, to help build on the already great culture and food at Papi’s. To apply, send your resumes to alessandrov [at] viaggiohospitality.com.

ABOUT PAPI’S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver’s vibrant West End, Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is a casual, seafood-focused restaurant and bar that offers a bright and spacious dining room and oyster bar and outdoor patio featuring a panoramic view of English Bay Beach. With a menu of locally sourced seafood dishes and freshly shucked oysters on the half shell as well as a bar menu featuring Champagne, sparkling wine, signature cocktails and craft beer on tap, Papi’s is the latest project for the Viaggio Hospitality Group, which also owns and operates such local establishments as Cibo Trattoria, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar and Ancora Waterfront and Dining’s twin locations in False Creek and Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver.