Fanny Bay Oysters Announces New Paella Kits for Seafood-Loving Moms

Vancouver, BC | This year we’ve got your hook up for all things Paella for Mother’s Day! This kit includes fresh mussels, clams, lingcod, scallops, and prawns along with all the essentials *including the pan* for the perfect paella. It even comes complete with an instructional Youtube video with tips and tricks to pull off something truly memorable for the whole family.

This kit is available in both 2 and 4 people portions for pick up at our Vancouver location or for home delivery in Vancouver, North Van, Burnaby, and Richmond. Order now.

Also don’t forget that the Oyster Bar patio is open daily from 12pm-6pm and we are running Happy Hour all day long with $1.50 featured oysters and tons of tasty food and drinks!

Picking up fresh shellfish from our Seafood Shop on Vancouver Island this weekend has never been easier! Order ahead online or by phone and skip the line! We’ve got everything you need right here to make mom the perfect meal. Order here.

Meet the Family | Brittany Taylor, is the oldest member of the 5th generation of our family. As a kid Brittany alway followed her dad, Paul Taylor, and grandfather, Justin Taylor, around on the tide flats. Little did she know they were preparing her for a life long obsession with shellfish farming. After getting a degree in Forestry Management, Brittany returned to manage the shellfish seed in all of our hatcheries and nurseries across the west coast! Brittany is also a working mom and loves to take her two kids out on the tide with her to teach them all about shellfish farming and continue the family tradition!

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Fanny Bay Seafood Shop
Region: The Islands
6856 Island Hwy S #1, Fanny Bay, BC | 250-335-1198 | WEBSITE
