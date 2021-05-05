East Van Roasters Celebrates Matriarchs With Mother’s Day ‘Cedar Roses’

The Goods from East Van Roasters Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Last year we partnered with a local flower gardener to bring you beautiful flowers to pair with your chocolates. This year we are switching it up and offering flowers that will bring joy and a story for years to come.

Add a Cedar Rose made by Semiamoo indigenous artist Alicia Chappell to your East Van Roasters Mother’s Day in-store or online purchase. All proceeds will go directly to the artist to give back to the elder matriarchs of Skokale/Stö:lō nation who are the live-givers of the community. Alicia was taught weaving by elder Wendy Ritchie from Skokale at the age of 14 and has been practicing traditional arts ever since. Alicia works in the mediums of cedar, traditional beading, weaving, and medicines. The cedar used for these roses was harvested on Stö:lō territory.

The western red cedar—known as the Tree of Life—has long been respected for its many uses. Customarily the wood from its trunk is used to build canoes, paddles, houses, boxes, totem poles and tools, while cedar bark is used to make mats, clothing, baskets, nets, fishing lines and medicine.

Join us in celebrating the women who share their gifts of art and story and have enriched our lives and guided us!

See more of Alicia’s work here: https://www.instagram.com/aliciasartsandcrafts/.