Check Out the Latest Spring Releases From Corcelettes Estate Winery

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | Our latest spring release includes Gewürztraminer 2020, Oracle 2020, and Pinot Noir 2020. Since many of you currently can’t come to us, let us ship these wines to you! We have a great selection available on our website, which of course includes our fresh releases. If you order soon, there MAY even be a small amount of Reserve Pinot Noir 2019 available…

Another great reason to order your spring wine wish list soon? Until June 1st, we will donate $1 from every bottle sold to the BC Hospitality Foundation! Your online purchase will help us share the love with an industry that really needs our collective support right now. We are all in this together!