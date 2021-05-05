Community News / The Okanagan

Check Out the Latest Spring Releases From Corcelettes Estate Winery

Portrait

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | Our latest spring release includes Gewürztraminer 2020, Oracle 2020, and Pinot Noir 2020. Since many of you currently can’t come to us, let us ship these wines to you! We have a great selection available on our website, which of course includes our fresh releases. If you order soon, there MAY even be a small amount of Reserve Pinot Noir 2019 available…

Another great reason to order your spring wine wish list soon? Until June 1st, we will donate $1 from every bottle sold to the BC Hospitality Foundation! Your online purchase will help us share the love with an industry that really needs our collective support right now. We are all in this together!

ORDER NOW

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
Check Out the Latest Spring Releases From Corcelettes Estate Winery
Corcelettes Estate Winery Once Again Donating $1 to BCHF for Every Bottle Sold in BC

There are 0 comments

Smoke Breaks / Japan

Mesmerizing ‘Pizza Toast & Coffee’ Gives Meditative Glimpse Into Japan’s ‘Kissa’ Culture

Watch as proprietor Yamane-san quietly goes about crafting his signature pizza toast in his old cafe outside Tokyo.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Achieves Top Honours at 2021 London Wine Competition

Community News / The Okanagan

Blue Mountain Family-Owned Winery Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates’ Soon to Open Restaurant Hiring for Several Positions

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Smoke Breaks

How High Could You Jump on the Different Worlds of Our Solar System?

Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.

7 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Letting the Air Out of Pop-Ups and Anticipating the Return of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds free food pantries and politicians being mean to food trucks.

Previous
Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar on Hunt for Chef
Next
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Ridge Vineyards, ﻿Vintage West Wine & Spirits Support Local Hospitality Charity

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oysters Announces New Paella Kits for Seafood-Loving Moms

Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters Celebrates Matriarchs With Mother’s Day ‘Cedar Roses’

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Assembles Three Versatile Pantry Favourites for Asian Heritage Month