We Want a Set of These Titanium Chopstick Nunchucks

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

To be clear, I have zero interest in nunchucks. I’ve always thought they were silly, and if I were to ever engage their use I’m certain I’d swiftly injure myself, most likely in the face. That being said, these things would really round out my camp kitchen set up. When I’m in the bush I like to cook using chopsticks, their simple versatility cancelling out the need for other tools like forks, tongs, spatulas, whisks, etc.. Plus they pack light and tight. What I like about these particular chopsticks (now on Kickstarter) is that they can be tied together and partly collapsed for when stored or on the move, making them all the more appealing from a camping and packing perspective. That they’re made of titanium only adds to the draw. Of course I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t give the nunchuck side of their design a whirl, but it just wouldn’t be the reason for the spend. I promise.