Community News

Lamb to Ewe Delivers BBQ Season to Your Front Door

Portrait

The Goods from Lamb to Ewe

Vancouver, BC | Get grilling with Lamb to Ewe’s selection of premium frozen lamb cuts best enjoyed on the BBQ, including chops, sausages, racks, legs and more.

BBQ season is here, kick it off with convenient online ordering and (free) home delivery from Lamb to Ewe. Shop our selection of lamb cuts from New Zealand Spring Lamb + Te Mana Lamb.

SPRING SPECIAL: Stock up for BBQ season. Get $30 off your order when you spend $150+. Spring special ends Wednesday May 12, 2021.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Smoke Breaks

How High Could You Jump on the Different Worlds of Our Solar System?

Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.

7 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Letting the Air Out of Pop-Ups and Anticipating the Return of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds free food pantries and politicians being mean to food trucks.

Previous
Caffè La Tana Seeks Experienced Pasta Makers
Next
We Want a Set of These Titanium Chopstick Nunchucks

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Celebrate Mom With Popina Canteen’s Epic Whole Fried-Chicken Family Feast

Community News / Downtown

Ancora and Cibo Honouring Mother’s Day With New Menus, Cocktail Specials and More

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Achieves Top Honours at 2021 London Wine Competition

Community News / Commercial Drive

Downlow Chicken Shack and Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar Announce ‘DL Hot Duck Wings’