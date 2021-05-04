Lamb to Ewe Delivers BBQ Season to Your Front Door

The Goods from Lamb to Ewe

Vancouver, BC | Get grilling with Lamb to Ewe’s selection of premium frozen lamb cuts best enjoyed on the BBQ, including chops, sausages, racks, legs and more.

BBQ season is here, kick it off with convenient online ordering and (free) home delivery from Lamb to Ewe. Shop our selection of lamb cuts from New Zealand Spring Lamb + Te Mana Lamb.

SPRING SPECIAL: Stock up for BBQ season. Get $30 off your order when you spend $150+. Spring special ends Wednesday May 12, 2021.