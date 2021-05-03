Heads Up / Kitsilano

Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

In celebration of International Asian Heritage Month and International Museums Day, on Tuesday, May 18th the Museum of Vancouver is hosting local Chinese Canadian artist, Paul Wong, for a truly special live artist talk as part of their ongoing MOVirtual tour series.

Inspired by the MOV’s A Seat at the Table exhibition, Wong will lead online attendees of the event through a discussion of his own artworks included in the exhibit, and offer personal insights into some of his other favourite historical pieces and stories. The artist will wind up his talk by opening up the discussion to his online audience during a brief Q&A session.

Exceptional in its scope of Chinese Canadian cultural history, A Seat at the Table is an ambitious and eye-opening exploration of the British Columbia immigrant experience, told through its vibrant and varied food and restaurant culture. Both the MOV’s A Seat at the Table exhibit, as well as its sister Chinatown exhibit, are currently open for viewing by appointment. (Reserve your time slots here.)

Tickets for the entire Zoom MOVirtual artist talk with Paul Wong are available on a sliding scale from $1-10 each (plus tax and service fee) and pre-registration is required. Find out more and register for the May 18th event, which begins at 5:30pm, here.

