Poplar Grove Winery Achieves Top Honours at 2021 London Wine Competition

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Poplar Grove was awarded BEST IN SHOW by varietal and a GOLD medal (93 points) for its signature red blend, The Legacy 2017, at the 4th edition of the London Wine Competition which took place in London, England, on March 17, 2021. Over the years, each vintage of The Legacy has spent time at the top of the podium, an achievement that recognizes the consistent quality of Poplar Grove’s signature red blend.

Historical awards for Poplar Grove’s The Legacy:

2013 The Legacy – Double GOLD medal 95 points – San Francisco International Wine Competition

2014 The Legacy – Winner of the 2018 Judgement of BC

2015 The Legacy – GOLD medal 91 points – London Wine Competition

2016 The Legacy – GOLD medal 96 points – Decanter World Wine Awards

2017 The Legacy – GOLD medal 93 points, BEST IN SHOW by varietal – London Wine Competition

The Legacy begins in the vineyard. The Holler family, owners of Poplar Grove since 2007, focus on farming. Barbara and Tony, and their four sons Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric share the labor of growing grapes on their 140 acres of estate vineyards to ensure the quality of Poplar Grove’s wines.

“We decided to get into the wine industry in the Okanagan Valley because of the belief that the valley could produce wines of distinction that rivalled the best wines produced anywhere in the world. The Legacy’s success and the success of other Okanagan wines in the premiere international wine competitions provides proof of our original belief. This has taken time, patience and diligence both in the vineyards and in the winery. I personally spend most of my time in our vineyards because this is where the wine is made. We are farmers first and every family member not only understands this but is a wine grower”, says Tony Holler, Owner and President.

The Legacy 2015 and The Legacy 2016 are available for purchase from the winery, at poplargrove.ca and at fine restaurants and retail stores throughout Canada. The Legacy 2017 will release Fall of 2021. The Legacy 2014 will re-release as part of the Library program at Poplar Grove in 2022. Our wines are distributed in the USA by Kascadia Wine Merchants.

About The London Wine Competition | Widely considered to be one of the leading wine competitions of its kind, The London Wine Competition rates wines by quality, value and packaging. The organizer of the event is the Beverage Trade Network, which organizes wine industry events around the world.

About The San Francisco International Wine Competition | The San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC) is a member of The Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Wine & Spirits Competition, and Singapore World Spirits Competition.

About The Decanter World Wine Awards | Launched in 2004, the Decanter World Wine Awards is considered to be the world’s largest and most influential wine competition.

About Judgement of BC | The Judgement of BC tasting is an annual tasting. The inaugural tasting was in 2015. In 2018, the Judgement of BC was hosted by the BC Wine Institute and curated by Vancouver based wine expert DJ Kearney.

About Poplar Grove Winery | Founded in 1993, Poplar Grove Winery is one of the original five wineries on the Naramata Bench. Tony and Barb Holler purchased the winery in 2007. Their sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric farm more than 140 acres of estate vineyards with care. The family is widely recognized for crafting their outstanding signature red blend The Legacy, as well as delicious Cabernet Franc and Merlot focused wines and an exceptional Pinot Gris. Together they share a commitment to distinctive, genuine wines that reflect the character and richness of the Okanagan Valley.