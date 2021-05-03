PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)
SEATS: 6 per location | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
We love this quiet, tiny, somewhat out of the way patio on Railway Street and dig that there two other locations (Granville and Howe) that also offer six outdoor seats apiece. Perfect for an afternoon sandwich and a beer.
Sprezzatura
SEATS: 42 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY
This Mt. Pleasant patio has great pizza and excellent people-watching opportunities, plus they take reservations. Open daily from 11:30am to 10pm.
Martini’s Restaurant
SEATS: 8 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: YES
This first come, first serve patio on West Broadway opens at 3pm with Happy Hour, Wednesday through Sunday. Aim for the tasty house burger and garlic cheese bread!
Nightingale
SEATS: 30 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES
Nightingale offers 30 seats for guests to enjoy the full Nightingale food and cocktail menu while taking in the sunshine and ocean breeze. The patio is tented, heated, and decked out with green foliage and music, making it an oasis in the heart of the business district. The patio opens daily from 12-8PM. Tables can be booked through the restaurant’s online booking system.
Memphis Blues BBQ
SEATS: 19 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES
The original patio sports just seven seats, but they’re heated and covered with screens in place for separation. The temporary extended patio offers another dozen cushioned seats which are shaded with umbrellas. All are first come, first served.
