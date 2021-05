The Goods from Lucky Taco

Vancouver, BC | Lucky Taco is excited to announce that we’ll be opening at a special time of 2pm on Cinco de Mayo! Furthermore, we’ll be running our Happy Hours from opening, all the way to 6pm! Let a little loose mid-week, and come on down to Yew St. for four straight hours of patio celebration, and great deals on food & drink. As always, we’ll be open until 10pm, and offering takeout for those looking to have a more private fiesta!