Downlow Chicken Shack and Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar Announce ‘DL Hot Duck Wings’

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | For one week only, White Rock residents can get their hands on a special collaboration between Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar (15223 Pacific Ave) and Vancouver’s DL Chicken Shack. The exclusive spicy DL Hot Duck Wings will add some heat to Barrique’s fried chicken take-out menu, from May 11 to 15, 2021. Pre-orders officially open up on Friday, May 7, 2021.

“I’ve had the chance to chat and get to know Josiah significantly more since the outset of the pandemic and have been wanting to work with him for a while,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack. “Since we’re all limited in our travel right now, Josiah and I discussed how we could bring a bit of DL to White Rock. After brainstorming with him and his talented crew, we decided to spice up the duck wing!”

The DL Hot Duck Wings will only be available at Barrique, as part of their “BarriqueFC” fried chicken menu. The fried confit duck wings feature DL’s hot heat spice and come with a celery blue cheese deep, DL bread, and butter pickles. They are also gluten-free and available per half dozen for $20.

“It’s been a challenging year to say the least, but it’s bright spots, such as doing creative things like this with DL Chicken, that keep us going,” adds Josiah Tam, chef-owner of Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar, which opened three years ago. “We had a great time coming up with the recipe for these wings, and look forward to having the community give them a try.”

People can pre-order the DL Hot Duck Wings starting Friday, May 7, 2021 through Barrique’s website.