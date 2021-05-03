Como Tapería on Hunt for Sous Chef, Line Cooks

The Goods from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | Como Tapería is looking to add a new members to our team. With a focus on bringing lively exciting Spanish tapas with an evolving menu, Como Tapería has designed a unique dining experience in Vancouver.

Now in its second year of operation, we deliver a buzzing, enjoyable work environment anchored by our leadership and training programs. If you are looking to grow in the hospitality industry, then this is the place for you.

Sous Chef Responsibilities:

Oversee and assist the kitchen staff in all aspects of food production

Evaluate food products to ensure consistent quality standards

Establish and maintain a regular maintenance schedule for all kitchen areas and equipment

Provide training and professional development opportunities for all kitchen staff

Line cook Responsibilities:

Assist the kitchen team in all aspects of food production

Evaluate food products to ensure consistent quality standards

Establish and maintain a regular maintenance schedule for all kitchen areas and equipment

Qualifications:

2+ years of culinary or kitchen experience

Excellent interpersonal and verbal communication skills

Highly organized with excellent attention to detail

Employment Type:

Full-time

Above industry paid, full benefits and tips

If this sounds like a role that might be a fit for you please reply to info@comotaperia.com with a current resume / CV and let us know why you would be the best fit.