Caffè La Tana Seeks Experienced Pasta Makers to Join Team

The GOODS from La Tana

Vancouver, BC | Caffe La Tana is searching for professional pasta makers to join their team. The ideal candidates have experience in working with fresh pasta, both hand rolled and extruded. Knowledge and execution of various shapes and stuffed forms is required.

The position will include working alongside Culinary Director Phil Scarfone to build a strong and efficient pasta program for dine in as well as product for retail sales.

Understanding of proper costing, waste reduction and best practices for efficiency and production power is a must.

Candidates must have a strong work ethic and, most importantly, a love for Italian cuisine and culture.

Please send a resume to phil [at] saviovolpe.com.

About Caffè La Tana | Caffè La Tana is situated on Commercial Drive, home to Vancouver’s officially designated “Little Italy”. The caffè and grocer is styled after the authentic Italian alimentari with an intimate 16-seat dining area connected to a small shop selling local and imported cheeses, meats and accoutrements, as well as fresh pasta made in-house daily.