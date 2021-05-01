Community News / Port Moody

Parkside Brewery Releases New ‘Pleasantside’ Mixed Berry Ale

The GOODS from The Parkside Brewery

Port Moody, BC | Anyone lucky enough to visit Port Moody’s famed Brewers’ Row knows it’s the perfect spot to sit back and enjoy a cold patio pint with a pup at your feet and close friends by your side. And there’s no finer beer to enjoy on a warm Spring day than the Parkside Brewery’s Pleasantside Mixed Berry Ale (4.8% ABV | 10 IBU), releasing this weekend at the Parkside Tasting Room and in select liquor stores across town.

When you first crack the can, you’re immediately met with big summery notes of raspberry, blackberry and blueberry, evoking images of bright picnic lunches and lazy long, warm days ahead. And as you slowly begin to pour the tall, colourful can into its glass, your eyes are struck with the brightest shade of purple-pink and a cascade of effervescent bubbles, followed finally by a soft, pillowy head that seems to float above the rim. And just when you begin to worry that maybe this particular beer is going to be too sweet for your tastebuds, you take the first sip and are splendidly surprised to realize there is a perfect dry finish on the backend that only keeps you coming back for more. MORE! More Pleasantside! More patio time! More sunshine! More time spent with friends in the park!

Pleasantside Mixed Berry Ale is available in 4-packs now, so keep an eye out for its spectacular label on shelves across the Province. And if you can’t make it down to Brewers’ Row yourself, you’ll be happy to know you can bring Pleasantside right to your door with province-wide shipping available at shop.theparksidebrewery.com.

Make it a pleasant day! And don’t forget to bring beer.

The Parkside Brewery
Neighbourhood: Port Moody
2731 Murray St. | 604-492-2731 | WEBSITE
