Phantom Creek Estates’ Soon to Open Restaurant Hiring for Several Positions

Oliver, BC | We will be opening our restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates to showcase our world-class wines and incredible food, and are looking to build an exceptional team to complement it. If you are interested in joining an exciting new restaurant in a professional, dynamic work environment, please send us your resume along with a brief description of yourself, indicating which of the roles you are applying for.

We are looking for candidates to fill most positions including: Junior sous chef, line cooks, dishwasher, lead server, servers, host and bartender. For a detailed list of all our current openings and how to apply, go to www.phantomcreekestates.com/careers.

Phantom Creek Estates
Region: The Okanagan
4315 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, BC | (250) 498-8367 | WEBSITE
