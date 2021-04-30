Community News / The Okanagan

Blue Mountain Family-Owned Winery Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Portrait

The GOODS from Blue Mountain

Okanagan Falls, BC | This year marks the 30th anniversary of Okanagan icon Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars. Over the course of 2021 the Mavety family, which owns and operates the winery, will share some of their memories on social media. They hope you will join in the celebration by sharing some of your images of how Blue Mountain wines have enriched your own life using the hashtag #bluemountain30. Everyone who posts will automatically be entered in a random monthly draw for a gift card to a local restaurant.

Blue Mountain was one of the first BC wineries to make wines exclusively from grapes grown on its own estate, and over the last three decades it has earned rave reviews from critics around the globe. There is no better way to celebrate the BC winery’s success than by raising a glass of Blue Mountain wine. The winery has made it easy to do just that by offering both curbside pick-up and home delivery options for wines ordered online. Shipping is FREE on orders of 12 or more bottles when you use the code 2021THANKYOU.

Jane and Ian Mavety, back in the day | photo: Blue Mountain

You can also sign up here to receive the Friends of Blue Mountain newsletter and to hear about the winery’s new releases, including the 2019 Chardonnay this May. This is often the only way to purchase Blue Mountain wines, as they are made in small quantities and are in high demand.

The Mavety family thanks consumers, the members of its wine club, retailers, licensees, and partners for their support over the last 30 years and looks forward to the future.

Cheers from the Mavety family! Ian, Jane, Matt, and Christie!

Share your Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars photos on Instagram. Win monthly restaurant gift cards | Tag #bluemountain30

Free Shipping Code for 12 bottles or more: 2021THANKYOU

About Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars | Located in BC’s South Okanagan, Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars is distinctive among Canadian wineries in that all its wines are produced exclusively from grapes grown on the estate’s vineyards. Ian Mavety purchased the land that is now Blue Mountain Vineyard in 1971. Current owners Ian, Jane, Matt, and Christie Mavety continue to work to realize the potential of the region, utilizing sustainable farming methods and winemaking practices. Blue Mountain produces complex, age-worthy varietal wines that are consistent in style while allowing the expression of both the terroir and the individual growing season.

Blue Mountain Vineyard & Cellars
Region: The Okanagan
2385 Allendale Road, Okanagan Falls | 250-497-8244 | WEBSITE
