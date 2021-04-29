Take Mom on a Culinary Adventure via Freebird, Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao or Longtail Kitchen

The Goods from Chef Angus An

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day, take Mom on a Southeast-Asian culinary adventure with the exciting flavours found at Chef Angus An’s casual eateries: Freebird Chicken (Kitsilano), Sen Pad Thai (Granville Island), Fat Mao Noodles (Chinatown), and Longtail Kitchen (New Westminster). Whether it’s a picnic in the park or dinner and a movie at home, dishes from these neighbourhood favourites will spice up Mom’s day without breaking the bank.

Normally operating Wednesday through Saturday, Freebird at Home by Maenam is opening on Sunday, May 9, 4:30–9:00pm, especially for Moms. Order a whole Asian-Style Salt-Cured Roast Chicken with soup and rice (made with Hainan chicken broth) for $37. Pick up at Maenam (1938 West 4th Ave. in Kitsilano) or have it delivered through Uber Eats.

With picturesque Granville Island as its scenic backdrop, Sen Pad Thai offers bold flavours that are easy on the wallet. Getting there is half the adventure—travel by car (Granville Island is currently offering free parking) or take a short ferry ride from East Van or the West End. Choose from a selection of intensely flavoured yet sharply balanced stir-fried dishes made to order, accented by the searing kiss of “wok’s breath”. Try Pad Pu Sen Chan, a spicy Pad Thai with B.C. rock crab meat, or Pad Ga Pao with stir-fried basil and beef brisket over rice, both priced at $15. Located in Granville Island’s Public Market, Sen Pad Thai is open for takeout 10am–6pm daily, or available for delivery via partners Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.



Specializing in Southeast-Asian soups, Fat Mao Noodles is the perfect spot for treating Mom to a fun and interactive meal. Mom can choose her own adventure at this modern Asian noodle bar in historic Chinatown by selecting a soup, customizing it with her choice of five different types of locally-made noodles including gluten-free and vegan options, and adding her own personal spin with a selection of sauces, oils, and tangy vinegars. Order Tom Kha ($17), a creamy coconut broth infused with galangal and mixture of mushrooms, or Braised Duck Leg ($18) in an aromatic soy broth, garnished with bean sprouts, Asian celery, bok choy, green onion, and cilantro. Fat Mao Noodles is located at 217 E. Georgia St. and is open 11:30am–8:30pm for takeout or delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Named after the iconic water taxis of Thailand, Longtail Kitchen serves Thai and Southeast Asian-style street food in the authentic context of a riverside market. With charming boutiques, kids’ activities, and waterfront views, New Westminster’s River Market is a fantastic place to spend the afternoon. Reserve a spot on Longtail’s spacious patio or spread out a vibrant array of dishes on a blanket for an outdoor feast. Must-have dishes include Sweet Chili Fish Balls, Grilled Thai Sausage Salad, Beef Pad See-Ew, and irresistible Chicken Wings—don’t forget the Thai Milk Tea. Prices range from $6 to $12 for snacks and $13 to $15 for noodles and stir fries. Longtail Kitchen is located at 116–810 Quayside Dr., New Westminster and is open 11am–6pm for takeout and patio-dining, or delivery through Skip The Dishes.

If the motherly figure in your life is a culinarian at heart, give her the gift of learning how to prepare Angus An’s modern Thai dishes at home by picking up a copy of his cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking.

About Chef Angus An | Chef Angus An is one of Vancouver’s most influential chef-restaurateurs, with a slate of seven restaurants and eateries in his restaurant family: Fat Mao Noodles, Freebird Chicken Shack, Longtail Kitchen, Maenam, Popina Canteen, Popina Cantina, and Sen Pad Thai.

Chef Angus’s flagship restaurant, Maenam, has received many local and international accolades, among them 2016 Restaurant of the Year (Vancouver magazine) and 2018’s Top 25 Restaurants in Canada (En Route magazine), as well as being named one of Zagat’s Top 200 restaurants in the world. Chef Angus has also been honoured with two prestigious invitations to showcase his cooking at world-renowned James Beard House. In May 2020, Chef Angus published his first cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking.

A flavour-driven chef, Angus creates dishes that are rooted in impeccable technique. His combined fine-arts and French culinary training give him a unique perspective on cooking as a balance of art and science, resulting in recipes that seamlessly blend tradition, innovation, and presentation. For more information visit chefangusan.com or follow him on Instagram @chefangusan.