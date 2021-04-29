Kitsilano’s Their There and Hundy on Lookout for Front of House Manager

The Goods from Their There

Vancouver, BC | Their There and Hundy are looking to add to our Front of House management team to help with our growing operation. Our ideal candidate will have a passion for service, food, coffee, beer and wine with a focus on teamwork.

You will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations for both Their There and Hundy. This includes training and managing staff as well as creating memorable guest experiences. Past experience with coffee and wine program development is preferred, but not mandatory.

Please send resumes in confidence to jeff [at] theirthere.ca