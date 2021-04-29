Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Their There and Hundy on Lookout for Front of House Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Their There

Vancouver, BC | Their There and Hundy are looking to add to our Front of House management team to help with our growing operation. Our ideal candidate will have a passion for service, food, coffee, beer and wine with a focus on teamwork.

You will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations for both Their There and Hundy. This includes training and managing staff as well as creating memorable guest experiences. Past experience with coffee and wine program development is preferred, but not mandatory.

Please send resumes in confidence to jeff [at] theirthere.ca

Their There
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s Their There and Hundy on Lookout for Front of House Manager
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Vij’s, Annalena, Their There, Hundy and Red Wagon

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

Previous
On Fighter Jets Dropping Vaccines and the Courage of Hummingbird Revolutionaries
Next
You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Restaurant Seeks General Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Award-Winning AnnaLena Restaurant Seeks Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Tacofino’s Gastown Location Seeks Head Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective Seeks Head Brewer / Production Manager