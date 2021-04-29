Community News / Chinatown

Juke’s April ‘Good Frydays’ to Finish With April 30th Debut of New Chicken Sando

Portrait

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | You can’t mess with what made Chinatown chicken-and-rib joint Juke famous — but you CAN improve on it! To that end, Juke is closing out its April GOOD FRYDAYS features this April 30 by giving its signature Chicken Sando a brand new, so-fresh-and-so-clean upgrade perfect for spring and summer snackin’. Available in regular or ‘spicy boy’ varieties, the new edition of the Juke Chicken Sando kicks it up a notch with a lighter, brighter vinaigrette-based pickle-and-cabbage coleslaw and housemade southern-BBQ-inspired sauce and mayo atop its crispy-fried, buttermilk-marinated, local free-range chicken sandwiched between a soft potato roll. Juke’s Signature Chicken Sandos are $7 each with a discount on multiple orders.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Juke’s April ‘Good Frydays’ to Finish With April 30th Debut of New Chicken Sando
Juke Marks One Million Pieces of Chicken Sold With New ‘Thanks A Million’ Giveaway

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

TBT / Chinatown

Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown

These photos were taken the night of the Japanese-Italian inspired restaurant's first friends and family service in late April, 2016.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Cool Things We Want / Chinatown

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

Hurriedly take yours east a few blocks to MacLean Park and allow yourself to be temporarily transported to the Caribbean.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

Previous
Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown
Next
On Fighter Jets Dropping Vaccines and the Courage of Hummingbird Revolutionaries

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Take Mom on a Culinary Adventure via Freebird, Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao or Longtail Kitchen

Community News / Gastown

Celebrate Mother’s Day With Exclusive Weekend Specials at Di Beppe and Ask for Luigi

Community News / New Westminster

Come What May, el Santo Is Ready With Renewed Spirit and Hope

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Opens for Patio Dining, Launches New Take-Away Menu