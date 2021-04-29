Community News / New Westminster

Come What May, el Santo Is Ready With Renewed Spirit and Hope

Portrait

The GOODS from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | “What we have learned during this time is the importance of being adaptable. We need to pay attention to what is in demand along with what our customers are interested in and engage with these ideas,” asserts Alejandro Diaz, Managing Director of el Santo.

With the new restrictions in B.C. including the ban of indoor dining in place since May 30th, el Santo has been working diligently to adapt to the times and present viable yet alluring options that do not compromise the authenticity and quality of their cuisine. For the month of May, el Santo will be introducing novelties and special menus with hopes to inspire a sense of renewed spirit in the community.

Cinco de Mayo
Armchair travel is more prevalent than ever and to mitigate the feeling of missing out, el Santo is offering Cinco de Mayo packages to-go on May 5th. Packages include a ceviche kit complete with guacamole, house made tortilla chips, and a choice of wild boar carnitas or a tinga de pollo taco kit at $65 while a second option is a burrito platter of one beef, one chicken, and one house made chorizo mushroom burrito served with dairy-free red and green salsa at $45. Add-on a Margarita Guey kit for an additional $85 or a Paloma kit for $55.

Mother’s Day
Historically one of the busiest days of the year as most families choose to enjoy a hassle-free meal together at mom’s restaurant of choice, el Santo is presenting a special Mother’s Day take home meal to carry on the tradition for many of their loyal customers. Available for pick up on Sunday, May 9th, the spread features a mid-sized roasted chicken with sides including a tossed green salad, carrot chimichurri risotto, roasted root vegetables, chips and salsa, and a flan dessert. The meal feeds 2-3 people at $80 or $150 for 4-5, and the order deadline is May 6th.

New el Santito Menu
el Santo is also launching a new street food style menu for more casual take out fare starting Thursday, April 29th. Named el Santito, the little Saint, the menu will include easily transportable items such as enchiladas, taco trios, burritos, street ceviche, a little Luchadores menu, and Churros. Meant to be easily picked up for an outdoor picnic or a casual meal in, the el Santito menu will be available all day.

Weekly Saturday Take Home 3-Course Menu
Long-time el Santo diners can continue enjoying the contemporary, refined flavours el Santo is known for with their weekly Saturday 3-course menus. A surprise each week, the menu offers a meat or vegetarian option and has included specialties like Morisqueta Braised Pork Ribs with Rice and Beans, Chile Relleno, and Espagueti Verde – spaghetti in poblano cream sauce. Menus change on a weekly basis and is announced on their social media channels at the beginning of every week.

Chef’s Corner
For those who are looking for authentic el Santo dining, Chef Sam will be offering a Chef’s Corner experience for 2 people reserved specifically for the patio table situated right beside Chef’s kitchen window. The Chef’s Corner table experience is available completely customizable or as a Chef’s choice menu, with a minimum of 6 courses. Reservations are highly recommended since only one seating is available daily.

To place an order for the Cinco de Mayo kit, Mother’s Day take home meal or Weekly Saturday 3-course menu, send an email to orders@elsanto.ca or call 604-727-8176. The new el Santito menu will be available for order on Tock, UberEats, DoorDash, and Skip the Dishes. For inquiries or reservations for the Chef’s Corner experience, email info@elsanto.ca or call 604-553-1849.

el Santo’s Temporary Hours
Wednesday & Thursday: 4pm to 8pm
Friday – Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

ABOUT EL SANTO | Named after the legendary Mexican icon and luchador hero, el Santo is a transcending contemporary Mexican restaurant established in Downtown New Westminster’s busiest street address – Columbia Street. Valorously showcasing unconventional Mexican cuisine, el Santo presents regional ingredients and specialties that stem from Mexican history complemented with local, West Coast bounty. A culinary experience with bold Mexican flare, every dish is made from scratch whenever possible and curated with authenticity in mind.

El Santo
 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC | 604-553-1849 | WEBSITE
Come What May, el Santo Is Ready With Renewed Spirit and Hope
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Old Bird, Yasma, El Santo and Dosanko

There are 0 comments

New Westminster

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / New Westminster

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // New West’s Another Beer Co., Where ‘Beer Imitates Art’

Despite its modest name, New West's Another Beer Co. has built a colourful reputation for itself since opening in 2019.

Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Opening Soon / New Westminster

Plant-Based Amaranthus Restaurant Opening Soon in New Westminster’s River Market

The team behind New West's award-winning, upscale Mexican restaurant El Santo could launch the new eatery within weeks.

Seen In Vancouver / New Westminster

This Is Alan. He’s Currently Ranked #1 as the Worst Customer in the Lower Mainland

What kind of person pours an iced capp on the counter while physically and verbally abusing staff and customers? Alan, that's who.

You Should Know / New Westminster

Once a Local Prison, Now a Preschool and Pub

The remnants of the old BC Pen in New Westminster have come a long way in their storied history and you should know about it.

Heads Up / New Westminster

Safe & Sound Music Fest Going Down in New West August 24/25

The 2018 line-up has expanded to include over two dozen performances — plus, the usual spectacular Fraser River view and outdoor setting — spread over two days.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

Previous
Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’
Next
Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Take Mom on a Culinary Adventure via Freebird, Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao or Longtail Kitchen

Community News / Gastown

Celebrate Mother’s Day With Exclusive Weekend Specials at Di Beppe and Ask for Luigi

Community News / Chinatown

Juke’s April ‘Good Frydays’ to Finish With April 30th Debut of New Chicken Sando

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Opens for Patio Dining, Launches New Take-Away Menu