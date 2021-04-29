Come What May, el Santo Is Ready With Renewed Spirit and Hope

The GOODS from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | “What we have learned during this time is the importance of being adaptable. We need to pay attention to what is in demand along with what our customers are interested in and engage with these ideas,” asserts Alejandro Diaz, Managing Director of el Santo.

With the new restrictions in B.C. including the ban of indoor dining in place since May 30th, el Santo has been working diligently to adapt to the times and present viable yet alluring options that do not compromise the authenticity and quality of their cuisine. For the month of May, el Santo will be introducing novelties and special menus with hopes to inspire a sense of renewed spirit in the community.

Cinco de Mayo

Armchair travel is more prevalent than ever and to mitigate the feeling of missing out, el Santo is offering Cinco de Mayo packages to-go on May 5th. Packages include a ceviche kit complete with guacamole, house made tortilla chips, and a choice of wild boar carnitas or a tinga de pollo taco kit at $65 while a second option is a burrito platter of one beef, one chicken, and one house made chorizo mushroom burrito served with dairy-free red and green salsa at $45. Add-on a Margarita Guey kit for an additional $85 or a Paloma kit for $55.

Mother’s Day

Historically one of the busiest days of the year as most families choose to enjoy a hassle-free meal together at mom’s restaurant of choice, el Santo is presenting a special Mother’s Day take home meal to carry on the tradition for many of their loyal customers. Available for pick up on Sunday, May 9th, the spread features a mid-sized roasted chicken with sides including a tossed green salad, carrot chimichurri risotto, roasted root vegetables, chips and salsa, and a flan dessert. The meal feeds 2-3 people at $80 or $150 for 4-5, and the order deadline is May 6th.

New el Santito Menu

el Santo is also launching a new street food style menu for more casual take out fare starting Thursday, April 29th. Named el Santito, the little Saint, the menu will include easily transportable items such as enchiladas, taco trios, burritos, street ceviche, a little Luchadores menu, and Churros. Meant to be easily picked up for an outdoor picnic or a casual meal in, the el Santito menu will be available all day.

Weekly Saturday Take Home 3-Course Menu

Long-time el Santo diners can continue enjoying the contemporary, refined flavours el Santo is known for with their weekly Saturday 3-course menus. A surprise each week, the menu offers a meat or vegetarian option and has included specialties like Morisqueta Braised Pork Ribs with Rice and Beans, Chile Relleno, and Espagueti Verde – spaghetti in poblano cream sauce. Menus change on a weekly basis and is announced on their social media channels at the beginning of every week.

Chef’s Corner

For those who are looking for authentic el Santo dining, Chef Sam will be offering a Chef’s Corner experience for 2 people reserved specifically for the patio table situated right beside Chef’s kitchen window. The Chef’s Corner table experience is available completely customizable or as a Chef’s choice menu, with a minimum of 6 courses. Reservations are highly recommended since only one seating is available daily.

To place an order for the Cinco de Mayo kit, Mother’s Day take home meal or Weekly Saturday 3-course menu, send an email to orders@elsanto.ca or call 604-727-8176. The new el Santito menu will be available for order on Tock, UberEats, DoorDash, and Skip the Dishes. For inquiries or reservations for the Chef’s Corner experience, email info@elsanto.ca or call 604-553-1849.

el Santo’s Temporary Hours

Wednesday & Thursday: 4pm to 8pm

Friday – Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

ABOUT EL SANTO | Named after the legendary Mexican icon and luchador hero, el Santo is a transcending contemporary Mexican restaurant established in Downtown New Westminster’s busiest street address – Columbia Street. Valorously showcasing unconventional Mexican cuisine, el Santo presents regional ingredients and specialties that stem from Mexican history complemented with local, West Coast bounty. A culinary experience with bold Mexican flare, every dish is made from scratch whenever possible and curated with authenticity in mind.