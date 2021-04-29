Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Restaurant Seeks General Manager

Vancouver, BC | Barbara Restaurant is seeking an energetic individual to fill the role of General Manager. The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the hospitality industry and is keen to grow and learn the ins and outs of running a small business themselves. The responsibilities of this candidate will include but are not limited to: running the bar program, curating the wine list, and running the floor of our charming 10-seat space. We are a small team and are looking for someone who is excited to collaborate and help prepare us to eventually transition into operating at full capacity. We celebrate diversity and encourage all to apply. Previous management experience is an asset, but not a requirement.

Interested parties should inquire by emailing info (at) barbararestaurant.com.

Barbara
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
305 East Pender St. | WEBSITE
