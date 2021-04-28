Community News / Kitsilano

Yuwa Japanese Announces Special New Platters Inspired by Mother’s Day

Vancouver, BC | Yuwa will be offering a limited number of super premium Chirashi Sushi platters. Priced at $110, the platters are large enough to serve 2-3 people and highlight a selection of premium fish and fresh, seasonal, spring vegetables, such as BC uni, firefly squid, fiddleheads and asparagus.

They will also be offering a premium Temaki Sushi set. The 10+ Temaki (sushi cones) will include spot prawn, scallop, snow crab and more for $88.

For dessert, Yuwa will have a set of six incredibly intricate Wagashi, each inspired by a mother’s love and signature attributes, such as the Kou Ketsu (Noble Generosity)-named piece, modeled after a clematis flower and made of nerikiri and smooth red bean paste. It makes the perfect gift for mom – equally as thoughtful as it is beautiful!

Order cut-off is May 2, and all three features are for take-out only, with pick-up offered until 5 p.m. on May 8 and 9. Orders can be placed on the Yuwa website.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
