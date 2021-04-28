You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

When the clouds take over sometimes a well-made cookie can create some sunshine of its own. This freshly baked, crispy edged and chewy centred beauty at La Tana on Commercial Drive did the trick all loaded with chocolate and liberally flaked with salt. Note: they also do what appeared to be a double chocolate version.

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE
