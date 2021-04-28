Cool Things We Want

We Want This Octopus-Shaped Wine Decanter

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Chicago glass blower Josh DeWall handcrafts these stupendous octopus wine decanters that are likely just as much a joy to fill as they are to empty. Made to order, the unique vessels allow wine to be poured through the octopus’ head, then down through the eight legs and into the main holding chamber at the standing base. Watch it pour…

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

Reader Poll

Vaccine Passports for Restaurants, Yes or No?

Discussions are already taking place in BC about introducing digital proof of vaccination to access reopened dining rooms.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

Previous
L’Abattoir to Make Mother’s Day Shine With Special Brunch and Signature Avocado Gimlets
Next
Heritage Asian Eatery’s Colourful Mother’s Day Lunch Now Available for Pre-Order

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

Cool Things We Want / Downtown East Side

We Want to Fill Our Kitchen With Dosanko’s New Line of Retail Deliciousness

The new retail line of housemade products is currently available at the restaurant, online from Legends Haul, and via SPUD.

Cool Things We Want

We Want to Dig Into Fridge Magnet’s New ‘The Dude Chilling Platter’

Don't torment yourself waiting for the sun to make its comeback before picking up one of these chilled out platters to-go.

Cool Things We Want / Chinatown

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

Hurriedly take yours east a few blocks to MacLean Park and allow yourself to be temporarily transported to the Caribbean.