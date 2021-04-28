We Want This Octopus-Shaped Wine Decanter

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Chicago glass blower Josh DeWall handcrafts these stupendous octopus wine decanters that are likely just as much a joy to fill as they are to empty. Made to order, the unique vessels allow wine to be poured through the octopus’ head, then down through the eight legs and into the main holding chamber at the standing base. Watch it pour…