TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Bandidas, Say Mercy, Mackenzie Room, Belgard Kitchen and Tableau

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

First up is Dana VanVeller, Communications Manager at Bandidas Taqueria…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

We have a ton of growlers on hand, all donated by local breweries and ready to fill, so the very obvious order for everyone is the “Growler Pack for 2”. For $40 (or $50) you can get 2 burritos of your choice, a 32-ounce (or 64-ounce) growler filled with any of our local taps, and a couple chocolate truffles to add a little sweetness. As an extra bonus, we just started offering some truly incredible gluten-free burrito wraps- they’re actually stretchy. Celiacs and the gluten-avoidant can now have a burrito as a burrito! Between that, our vegan offerings, and our Windfall Cider on tap, the growler pack can be totally customized for many specialized diets. (You can bring your own clean growler to be filled, too, and while you’re at it grab a couple reusable cups from home to cut the single-use plastic.) The only thing that’s easier than take-out is having some handmade items waiting for you in your own freezer, so I’d suggest leaving with a few prepared meals from our freezer. We have our Tortilla Soup, Cornbread, Crazadillas, and a few burritos (gluten-free and vegan options!) waiting for you.

Available: Monday to Friday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm / Saturday & Sunday, 10:00am to 10:00pm.

Where to order it: Click “Order Now” on our website to access our online ordering platform, pop into the north door to talk to the host, or call in your request at 604-568-8224.

Bandidas Taqueria 2781 Commercial Drive MAP

Moving along now to Fraserhood’s Say Mercy! restaurant…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Caesar Salad — “Fully Loaded”, crunchy iceberg and endive, Castelvetrano olives, pickled shallots, white anchovies, fried focaccia croutons, lots of Grana Padano and cracked black pepper. We could eat this salad everyday (and we do).

Available: Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9pm.

Where to order it:For pick-up via Tock or by telephone 604-423-3624. For delivery via FromTo.

Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP

The Mackenzie Room is next on the docket…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

‘Charizard’ — steelhead trout over parsnip puree, leeks, pickled cipollini onions, marinated beluga lentils and a red wine jus that you’ll dream of for months to come.

Available: Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9pm (from Say Mercy! – 4298 Fraser Street).

Where to order it: For pick-up via Tock or by telephone 604-423-3624. For delivery via FromTo.

The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St. MAP

Next up is Belgard Kitchen…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Cassoulet Meal Kit: $70, serves two. It contains our Beet Salad (beets, goat cheese, baby kale, white balsamic vinaigrette), Cassoulet (duck confit, house sausage and lardons, braised white beans, green beans), and Chocolate Ganache (brown butter crumbs, stout poached pear) w/ optional wine pairing.

Available: We are open for takeout Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30am to 7:30pm.

Where to order it: Folks can order online through our website, call us at 604-699-1989, come by in person, or find us on DoorDash or UberEats (FromTo pending).

Belgard Kitchen 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

We wrap this edition up in Coal Harbour with the recently revamped Tableau Bar Bistro…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Tableau Baguettes ($25.00). A whole house-baked French baguette stuffed with roasted bistro filet, horseradish aioli, arugula and crispy frites. Served with 2 bags of Miss Vickie’s potato chips, satisfies two people.

Available: Seven days a week.

Where to order it: For take-out through Tock or for delivery via UberEats.