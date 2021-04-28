Community News / The Okanagan

Raise a Glass of Hillside Muscat to Support BC’s Hospitality Sector

Portrait

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is delighted to announce that Hillside Winery will donate $1 from every bottle of its 2019 Muscat Ottonel sold online and in the wine shop during May 2021.

All of Hillside’s wines are terroir-driven, small-lot productions, and they’re made exclusively from Naramata-grown grapes. Winemaker Kathy Malone takes a low-intervention approach that allows the unique character of the grapes to shine through. Muscal Ottonel was the first white variety planted at the Hillside farm (in 1984), and has been a favourite ever since. The refreshing 2019 Hillside Muscat offers floral aromas followed by hints of spice on the palate, making it an ideal summer quaffer.

Shelann Sleegers of Hillside Winery says the Hillside team was pleased to come forward with this initiative to support the BCHF, which is the only charity of its kind in Canada. “We know they make a real difference in the lives of our colleagues, and we want to support organizations that play a positive role in our community.” The charity’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, notes the BCHF is “deeply grateful for the donation. We were founded on the idea that we in the hospitality industry work together to help our own, and initiatives like the one from Hillside can make a big difference. We offer people in dire situations not only financial help, but hope.”

The donation applies only to direct-to-consumer sales, so please place your Hillside Winery Muscat order online or at the winery to support this initiative. The winery offers free shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more.

Funds raised by the initiative will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

About Hillside Winery | Unique, small-lot, and terroir-driven are terms best used to describe our wines. Our focus is showcasing hand-crafted wine made exclusively from Naramata grown grapes. Hillside wines display unique and compelling characteristics allowing wine drinkers the opportunity to share in the discovery and development of the Naramata Bench as a collection of serious terroirs. Veteran winemaker, Kathy Malone, brings out the best in Hillside wines with a gentle touch and minimal intervention. Simple. Elegant. Our charming courtyard and modern farmhouse tasting room offer a friendly and casual setting to explore and taste our award-winning wines. (Tasting Room is open daily from mid-March to November.)

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.

