L’Abattoir to Make Mother’s Day Shine With Special Brunch and Signature Avocado Gimlets

Vancouver, BC | With indoor dining on a hiatus until at least the end of May, L’Abattoir has shifted their Mother’s Day plans to create a take-away brunch and cocktail kit for up to four guests that will show your gratitude for the mother in your life.

Their Mother’s Day offering incorporates some of L’Abattoir’s most-loved menu items from their signature Avocado Gimlet, which they’ll be bottling up for guests to re-create in their cocktail glasses at home, to a delectable brunch, which mimics their pre-pandemic brunch menu.

L’Abattoir’s Pastry Chef, Oliver Bernardino, has added to their brunch kit with an assortment of beautiful house-made pastries; mini St. Honoré, cheese cake mousse, opera cake and citrus tart with lemon chiffon and toasted meringue.

They’ve added an optional floral arrangement from their long-time florist friends, Our Little Flower Company, which can be included and picked up at L’Abattoir with a brunch and cocktail kit on Sunday, May 9th from 10am-12pm.

Last year’s Mother’s Day kits sold-out quickly so guests are encouraged to pre-order while supplies last on L’Abattoir’s website. Guests must be 19+ to purchase and pick-up a kit.

About L’Abattoir | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir usually offers dinner seven nights a week but is currently only offering take-away and delivery service while indoor dining restrictions remain in place. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

