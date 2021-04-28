Kissa Tanto to Celebrate Mothers With Decadent Mother’s Day Feast To-Go

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | Let us celebrate our mothers for their unconditional love and all they have done and still do for us. Chef Watanabe has created a very special dinner package for Mother’s Day that includes all the things that we think a mother should have. Succulent crab legs, a fine cut of meat, a crisp cool salad of early summer vegetables, toothsome handmade pasta, and of course, a decadent chocolate dessert. To be picked up, taken to your mothers and enjoyed on a hopefully fresh Spring day.