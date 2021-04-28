Community News / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto to Celebrate Mothers With Decadent Mother’s Day Feast To-Go

Portrait

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | Let us celebrate our mothers for their unconditional love and all they have done and still do for us. Chef Watanabe has created a very special dinner package for Mother’s Day that includes all the things that we think a mother should have. Succulent crab legs, a fine cut of meat, a crisp cool salad of early summer vegetables, toothsome handmade pasta, and of course, a decadent chocolate dessert. To be picked up, taken to your mothers and enjoyed on a hopefully fresh Spring day.

Pre-order on Tock.
Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Kissa Tanto to Celebrate Mothers With Decadent Mother’s Day Feast To-Go
Kissa Tanto Seeking Experienced Candidates to Fill Two Integral Kitchen Positions

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Cool Things We Want / Chinatown

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

Hurriedly take yours east a few blocks to MacLean Park and allow yourself to be temporarily transported to the Caribbean.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

Reader Poll

Vaccine Passports for Restaurants, Yes or No?

Discussions are already taking place in BC about introducing digital proof of vaccination to access reopened dining rooms.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Previous
Bring a Taste of Thailand Home to Mom With Maenam’s Family-Friendly Feasts To Go
Next
Raise a Glass of Hillside Muscat to Support BC’s Hospitality Sector

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar Launch Mother’s Day Menus To-Go

3 Places
Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Reveals New Patio Menu, Take Home Meal Kits, Bottled Cocktails To-Go

Community News / The Okanagan

Raise a Glass of Hillside Muscat to Support BC’s Hospitality Sector

Community News / Kitsilano

Bring a Taste of Thailand Home to Mom With Maenam’s Family-Friendly Feasts To Go