Heritage Asian Eatery’s Colourful Mother’s Day Lunch Now Available for Pre-Order

The Goods from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Heritage will be offering a special takeout package for four people for $88, available Saturday May 8 and Sunday May 9:

Pink Crystal Prawn Dumplings (new menu item) – 4 pieces

Truffle Prawn and Pork Siu Mai – 4 pieces

Marinated Eggplant

Five Spice Chicken Wings – 8 pieces

Fried Pork, Chicken and Shrimp Balls – 4 pieces

Fun Guo Dumplings – 4 pieces

Pork Belly Bao – 4 pieces

Mango Pudding

Pre-orders are highly encouraged and can be placed on the Heritage website, with all pre-orders receiving a complimentary jar of Heritage’s XO Sauce (a perfect gift for mom!) Delivery will also be available via Doordash, Uber Eats, and Fantuan.