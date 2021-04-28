Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Heritage Asian Eatery’s Colourful Mother’s Day Lunch Now Available for Pre-Order

Portrait

The Goods from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Heritage will be offering a special takeout package for four people for $88, available Saturday May 8 and Sunday May 9:

Pink Crystal Prawn Dumplings (new menu item) – 4 pieces
Truffle Prawn and Pork Siu Mai – 4 pieces
Marinated Eggplant
Five Spice Chicken Wings – 8 pieces
Fried Pork, Chicken and Shrimp Balls – 4 pieces
Fun Guo Dumplings – 4 pieces
Pork Belly Bao – 4 pieces
Mango Pudding

Pre-orders are highly encouraged and can be placed on the Heritage website, with all pre-orders receiving a complimentary jar of Heritage’s XO Sauce (a perfect gift for mom!) Delivery will also be available via Doordash, Uber Eats, and Fantuan.

Heritage Asian Eatery (Broadway)
Neighbourhood: West Side
382 West Broadway | WEBSITE
Mt. Pleasant

