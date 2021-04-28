Hawksworth Reveals New Patio Menu, Take Home Meal Kits, Bottled Cocktails To-Go

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | On our outdoor patio or at home by delivery, for a casual bite or for a decadent special celebration, we have designed a range of new menu offerings from Hawksworth Restaurant for you to devour this spring and summer.

Patio Dining and Fresh Light Bites

For a satisfying lunch, grab a hold of our spicy Korean fried chicken wrap ($18); our vegan avocado, spinach and tomato sandwich on focaccia ($17); or our classic turkey club ($19) on housemade sourdough. Each item comes with your choice of a mixed green salad or potato chips. And let’s not forget about our menu staple, the classic Hawksworth burger ($25), with crispy bacon, onion ring, aged cheddar, and french fries – offered daily as soon as we open at 11:30AM.

New Celebration Boxes – Meal Kits Made Easy

Whether it’s a birthday or an anniversary you’re toasting to, mark the occasion with our new Celebration Box, an easy-to-prepare four-course meal kit for two. For $125, you’ll receive a choice of braised lamb, chicken supreme, or miso cod; green beans, marble potatoes and mushroom jus; with a green salad; carrot & ginger soup to start; and a smooth and silky chocolate hazelnut fondant dessert. Each Celebration Box comes with a chocolate “Happy Birthday” or “Happy Anniversary” plaque; and a bottle of H’s Brut, a deliciously bright and fresh sparkling wine by Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. Visit our website to place your order.

New Heat-and-Serve Dishes – Quick and Convenient

We’ve also expanded our heat-and-serve program to offer a variety of new dishes. For a quick and convenient savoury course, try our classic fish soup from the Hawksworth Cookbook; Moroccan lentil stew; coq au vin; or beef bolognese. Turn your home into its own pâtisserie with our sweet delights, which include a whole apple and oat crumble pie; strawberry rhubarb pie; and even frozen chocolate chip cookie dough for when the Cookie Monster appears.

Fire up the BBQ – Hawksworth’s Classic Burger Gill Kit

With warmer weather in the forecast it’s time to fire up the grill and order our classic Hawksworth burger kit ($50) that comes with four housemade brioche buns, four house-ground beef burger patties, our secret sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, aged Canadian cheddar, and all the fixings to build four mouthwatering burgers.

New Summer Sippers – Bottled Cocktails and Kits To Go

As temperatures rise, cool down with refreshing beverages including our Hotel Georgia Cocktail Kit ($75) this top-selling cocktail has been a permanent fixture on our bar menu since opening day, and now you can create your own at home. With each purchase of a kit, you’ll receive 750 mL of Beefeater London Dry Gin, orange blossom water and orgeat syrup, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, six eggs, and two cloves of nutmeg, which will yield 12 cocktails. We’ve also launched our Cocktail To-Go program featuring six alluring pre-mixed cocktails conveniently ready for you to enjoy with just a pop of a cap. These bottled drinks are made in limited batches, so stay tuned to our Instagram for availability and new flavours.

Hawksworth Restaurant is open daily from 11:30am to 8:00pm for pick up and delivery orders, with our covered and heated patio opening at noon. Call 604.673.7000 or visit www.hawksworthrestaurant.com for orders, click here for reservations.