Bring a Taste of Thailand Home to Mom With Maenam’s Family-Friendly Feasts To Go

Vancouver, BC | Maenam’s family-style Chef’s Tasting Menus will add a taste of adventure to your Mother’s Day celebrations. Whether it’s the perfect al fresco feast or a joyful dinner indoors, the bold flavours and vibrant colours of Maenam’s acclaimed Thai dishes will impress the most deserving woman in your life.

Mother’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menus are priced at $55 per person with a minimum order of two, and they’re intended to be served family-style for an authentic Thai dining experience. Maenam’s special Chef’s Tasting Menus accommodate a variety of dietary requirements. Omnivore, pescetarian, and vegetarian dinner menus are all available to go for guests to share in the comfort of their own homes.

Indulgent add-ons to any Chef’s Tasting Menu are also available exclusively for Mother’s Day. By booking a minimum 24 hours in advance, you can take your family meal to the next level with impressive west-coast delicacies of Chilled Steamed Crab with ginger-and-truffle sauce ($95) and Grilled Spot Prawns with Nahm Jim (season pending and market price on the day of purchase). Guests can also inquire about Maenam’s selection of wines by the bottle, thoughtfully chosen to pair with each menu.

Maenam’s Mother’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menus

Omnivore
Hot-and-Sour Soup of Braised Beef Rib
Salad of Grilled Sockeye Salmon
Panang Curry of Roasted Duck
Eight-Spiced Crispy Lingcod
Hazelnut Custard

Pescetarian
Hot-and-Sour Soup of Prawns
Salad of Grilled Sockeye Salmon
Southern-Style Gati Curry of Seafood
Eight-Spiced Crispy Lingcod
Hazelnut Custard

Vegetarian
Coconut Soup of Banana Blossom and Mushroom
Wing Bean and Pomelo Salad
Southern-Style Gati Curry of Vegetables
Stir-Fried Japanese Eggplant with Thai Basil
Hazelnut Custard

Special Additions
Chilled Steamed Crab with Truffle-Ginger Sauce
Grilled Spot Prawns with Nahm Jim (season pending)

Assigned takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant at 604-730-5579, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is required.

If the motherly figure in your life is a culinarian at heart, give her the gift of learning how to prepare Angus An’s modern Thai dishes at home by picking up a copy of his cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking.

ABOUT MAENAM | From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing Maenam’s award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, a well-informed beer list, and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails.

Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year, celebrating the restaurant’s significant influence on Vancouver’s dining culture.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
