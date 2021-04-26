Treat Mom to a Very Special Dinner From Hy’s and Gotham Steakhouse

The Goods from Hy’s and Gotham Steakhouse and Bar
Vancouver, BC | While you can’t take Mom out for a traditional Hy’s Mother’s Day dinner you can bring the feast to her.
MOTHER’S DAY MENU
Cheese Toast
Caesar Salad
Hy’s Prime Rib with au jus,
Yorkshire pudding, creamy mashed potatoes
maple-glazed, roasted carrots
Apple Crumble with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream
Dinner for 4 | $375
Don’t forget the wine! Add a bottle of bubbles or Mom’s favourite red, white or rose. Pre-order by Friday, May 7th for pick up Saturday or Sunday May 8th & 9th. Call, email or order online.
Treat Mom to dinner that’s both elegant and easy from Chef Jean-Claude Douguet.
Fresh Tomato Fior di Latte Salad
Our Long Bone Rib Steak – perfect for sharing with Potato Galette and Wild, Mixed Mushrooms
Showstopping Fraisier Cake – genoise sponge cake, rich cream & fresh strawberries
Dinner for 4 | $395
Add a bottle of bubbles or a classic rose to complete your meal.
Available for pre-order by May 7 for May 8 & 9th. Email or call to place your order info@gothamsteakhouse.com | 604-605-8282. Order online here.
