Treat Mom to a Very Special Dinner From Hy’s and Gotham Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | While you can’t take Mom out for a traditional Hy’s Mother’s Day dinner you can bring the feast to her.

MOTHER’S DAY MENU Cheese Toast Caesar Salad Hy’s Prime Rib with au jus,

Yorkshire pudding, creamy mashed potatoes

maple-glazed, roasted carrots Apple Crumble with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream Dinner for 4 | $375

Don’t forget the wine! Add a bottle of bubbles or Mom’s favourite red, white or rose. Pre-order by Friday, May 7th for pick up Saturday or Sunday May 8th & 9th. Call, email or order online.



Treat Mom to dinner that’s both elegant and easy from Chef Jean-Claude Douguet.

Fresh Tomato Fior di Latte Salad Our Long Bone Rib Steak – perfect for sharing with Potato Galette and Wild, Mixed Mushrooms Showstopping Fraisier Cake – genoise sponge cake, rich cream & fresh strawberries Dinner for 4 | $395

Add a bottle of bubbles or a classic rose to complete your meal.

Available for pre-order by May 7 for May 8 & 9th. Email or call to place your order info@gothamsteakhouse.com | 604-605-8282. Order online here.