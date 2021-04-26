Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Portrait

Must respect to Mt. Pleasant’s Wallflower Modern Diner and their sense of humour in the face of serious challenges. Though most of the other restaurants in the immediate area were allowed temporary curbside patios, they were denied theirs…

Accordingly, the Main St. eatery has had to largely rely on takeout business since the start of the circuit breaker shutdown, plus the revenue drawn from a tiny two-seat front door patio that they amusingly call Sadio, “the world’s saddest patio”. We prefer to think of the seating option as uniquely exclusive with excellent people-watching prospects and superior Mac & Cheese. But seriously…hang in there, guys!

Wallflower Modern Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2420 Main St. | 604-568-7554 | WEBSITE
This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want to Deck Ourselves Out In the New ‘Antisocial Flower Shop’ Merch

The latest drop is a stylish nod to the emergence of springtime and owner Michelle Pezel's other venture, Valley Bud Flower Farms.

Restaurant Graveyard / Mt. Pleasant

Remembering East Broadway’s Peruvian-Inspired House of Good Times and Pisco Sours

It's been a year since the closure of Mt. Pleasant's Chicha restaurant, but its memory persists for good reason.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

View From Your Window / Mt. Pleasant

The View From Your Window #248

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Reader Poll

Vaccine Passports for Restaurants, Yes or No?

Discussions are already taking place in BC about introducing digital proof of vaccination to access reopened dining rooms.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Tea and Two Slices

On Killing Stanley Park’s Coyotes and Eradicating Covid With Paid Sick Days

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Airbnb behaving badly and police union bosses being babies.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Previous
We Want to Dig Into Fridge Magnet’s New ‘The Dude Chilling Platter’
Next
The Keefer Yard to Host Rabbit’s Foot Culinary for Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch

Seen In Vancouver

See more from Seen In Vancouver
Seen In Vancouver

Take a Look Inside the New CRAFT Beer Market Overlooking English Bay

The patio, with its vintage split-window VW microbus retrofitted to become a service bar, looks especially primed for good times

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

The truck is now setting up shop outside of the Georgia Hotel on weekdays and roving Vancouver's streets on weekends.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.