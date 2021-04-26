This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Must respect to Mt. Pleasant’s Wallflower Modern Diner and their sense of humour in the face of serious challenges. Though most of the other restaurants in the immediate area were allowed temporary curbside patios, they were denied theirs…

Accordingly, the Main St. eatery has had to largely rely on takeout business since the start of the circuit breaker shutdown, plus the revenue drawn from a tiny two-seat front door patio that they amusingly call Sadio, “the world’s saddest patio”. We prefer to think of the seating option as uniquely exclusive with excellent people-watching prospects and superior Mac & Cheese. But seriously…hang in there, guys!