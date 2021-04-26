The Keefer Yard to Host Rabbit’s Foot Culinary for Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch

The Goods from The Keefer Yard

Vancouver, BC | The Keefer Yard will be hosting a Mother’s Day Weekend Brunch on May 8th and 9th from 11am-4pm. The Keefer Yard is an open-air, covered patio, situated next door to the Keefer Bar in Chinatown. Bright and colourful artwork by local artists adorn the brick walls, illuminated by string lights; this casual yet alluring environment is the perfect place to spend the afternoon with your bubble.

Start things off with a complimentary cocktail featuring the Botanist Gin.

A custom Brunch menu has been designed by Rabbit’s Foot Culinary, a local small events company. Tobias Grignon of @rabbitsfootyvr is the former Executive Chef of Mamie Taylor’s. His inventive menu was created for The Keefer Yard using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Brunch begins with a selection of snacks for the table including lemon scones, roasted tomato tarts, and devilled eggs. Then, choose from the following three dishes:

Toast of the Town | stuffed French toast, coconut ricotta, fresh berries, caramelized honey, almond crumble Only Plants | vegan scrambled “eggs”, wilted spinach, smoked carrot lox, grilled sourdough, cashew cream cheese, capers, dill, walnuts Lets Hash It Out | smoked beef cheeks, crispy potatoes, roasted tomato, chimichurri, poached egg, bone marrow hollandaise

Enjoy a featured Botanist Gin cocktail from their creative bartender’s à la cart list, or even pre-order a bottle of champagne for the table from their wide selection of bubbles!

Guests will have the option to have a gorgeous flower arrangement waiting on their table upon arrival. Simply select a preferred option out of the three gorgeous bouquets arranged by Celsia Floral (available at checkout).

To make the weekend extra special, The Keefer Yard will have soulful acoustic live music performed by Adam Robert Thomas (@adamrobertthomasmusic | May 8th) and Katherine Penfold (@katherinepenfoldmusic | May 9th).

Tickets are $45 and include a welcome cocktail, brunch, tax & gratuity.

Reservations can be made through Eventbrite (or through the link in their instagram bio @thekeeferyard).