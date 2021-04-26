Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

Portrait

The Intelligence Brief is our weekly compendium of food and drink news sourced from outlets all over the world, including right here at home.

On Friday health officials announced 1001 new cases of Covid-19 in the province as well as a decrease in hospital admissions for the first time in three weeks. Despite a small glimmer of hope, new regulations were announced last week including an increase in travel restrictions and a continued ban on indoor dining until at least the May long weekend. As the industry treads water through at least another four weeks of indoor closures, we continue to cover how bars and restaurants are managing through ongoing challenges.

First up, the success of local food delivery platform FromTo is being met with even more demand than anticipated.

“Currently, there are 350 drivers working on the platform, which has 44 restaurants signed up and more than 250 waiting to join.”

Corduroy restaurant is once again making headlines as the owners held a rally this weekend in protest of current public health orders.

Meanwhile Mayor Kennedy Stuart is contemplating legal action in response to the owners’ disregard for current regulations.

Discussions are already taking place in BC about introducing digital proof of vaccination to access reopened dining rooms. This new Scout poll wants to know if you support the idea of vaccine passports…

The timing of this third wave is posing unique challenges for restaurants across the country as they would normally be in the process of hiring for a busier summer season.

DownLow Chicken Shack owner Doug Stephen shares how he has been managing his businesses through the pandemic while still planning with hope for a more stable future.

And speaking of the future, the highly anticipated launch of Miantiao restaurant is something we can look forward to later this spring.

How some laid off restaurant workers set up shop on Instagram as a source of income.

“Out-of-work cooks used the platform for pop-up cooking projects and bakeries. But the former front-of-house hospitality workers behind accounts like @cute.sips, @doubles_tennis, @paint.and.nip, and @softvelvetboy have set up shop on the social media platform, leveraging its built-in audience to make money during the pandemic and focus on personal interests outside of restaurant work.”

To-go slushie versions of Bao Bei’s Pina Colada might just be the thing to get us through the next four weeks.

Tensions are on the rise in Steveston: A local food truck has been the topic of discussion at a recent Richmond City Council meeting as members debate cancelling their licence for seemingly no good reason at all.

This week in food and podcasts: check out CBC’s Unreserved where host Falen Johnson explores how Indigenous people are using food to connect and strengthen their communities.

In a follow-up to last week’s story about the great boba shortage of 2021, it appears bubble tea will be impacted well into the summer.

Alexandra Gill explains how local restaurants are pivoting their offerings once more to suit the palates of a population seeking comfort food over fine cuisine.

New research out of SFU finds that while there is significant food wasted from BC farmers, it is policy rather than farmers that is to blame.

“Some of the main problems, Soma says, include the lack of appetite for “ugly” fruit and vegetables, a global food system that creates unstable, rock-bottom prices for produce, and a lack of incentives to giving away free food that would otherwise go to waste.”

Finally, New Yorker food writer Helen Rosner shares the words of folks recently vaccinated to illustrate what the vaccinations has meant to the city’s residents.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Reader Poll

Vaccine Passports for Restaurants, Yes or No?

Discussions are already taking place in BC about introducing digital proof of vaccination to access reopened dining rooms.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Tea and Two Slices

On Killing Stanley Park’s Coyotes and Eradicating Covid With Paid Sick Days

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Airbnb behaving badly and police union bosses being babies.

Intelligence Briefs

On Rallying to Spread Stupidity and Restaurants Jealous of Food Trucks

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds wasted food and a world running out of bubble tea.

Previous
Award-Winning St. Lawrence Launches New ‘Market-Fresh Menu’ Dinner Series
Next
Bufala’s Edgemont Location Looking to Fill Two Key Positions

Intelligence Briefs

See more from Intelligence Briefs
Intelligence Briefs

On Running Out of Ketchup and Wounded Restaurants Bracing for More Bad News

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds workers in short supply and restaurateurs swapping stories of woe.

Intelligence Briefs

On Closing Ancient Food Halls and Dumb Customers Making Bad Situations Worse

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds scientists drinking wine and rule breakers getting owned.

Intelligence Briefs

On Waiting Out Another Crippling Wave and Feasting to Support Restaurants in Crisis

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds rules being broken and new ways to stretch grocery bucks.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Future of Food Delivery and the Uncertain Fate of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad cola collaborations and culinary libraries in the works.