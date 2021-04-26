Bufala’s Edgemont Location Looking to Fill Two Key Positions

The Goods from Bufala

Vancouver, BC | Bufala Edgemont is looking to add two key members to our front of house staff, a restaurant manager

and a wine director.

Are you looking to join the crew at the most exciting restaurant in North Vancouver?

We’re looking for people who are well spoken, energetic, comfortable with working in a high-volume establishment and have a strong work ethic.

Do you have a knack for remembering names and faces and an uncanny ability to build rapport with regular guests and clientele? Do you lead by example, are responsible, personable, and organized? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments, love the challenge of solving problems, and excel at multitasking with a smile on your face? Do you have a passion for great Italian food, wine, cocktails? Do you hold yourself to a high standard of professionalism and attention to detail? If the answer to these questions is yes, we’re hoping you can join us!

We offer industry-leading wages, full medical benefits, and discounts at all of our restaurants (Bufala Kerrisdale, Lucky Taco, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bells & Whistles Dunbar, and The Diamond). Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an expanding company throughout the greater Vancouver area.

Please send over your resume and a bit about yourself to ogi@gooseneck.ca! We kindly request you include two references, whose confidentiality will be upheld upon request.