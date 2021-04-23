Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mama Cheung’s Laksa Seafood Boil

Portrait

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | In the spirit of his mom’s famous laksa, chef-owner Justin Cheung of Potluck Hawker Eatery is celebrating Mother’s Day with a memorable take-out creation – Mama Cheung’s Laksa Seafood Boil. Available only from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9, 2021, guests can expect to feast on fresh BC seafood featuring Southeast Asian flavours.

“Our popular laksa is based off of my mom’s personal recipe, and as an ode to my mom, I wanted to create something extra special for a family to enjoy together,” explains Justin Cheung, co-owner and chef of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “This seafood boil is truly the ‘mother of all potlucks’ and great for a household. I especially enjoy it with some noodles or bread and made sure both are included. Let’s celebrate all moms in-style this year.”

Mama Cheung’s Seafood Boil ($298++) includes all the seafood, sides, a drink, and flowers. It features a bountiful amount of BC seafood, including a whole Dungeness crab, a pound of Totten Inlet mussels, a pound of Manila clams, sustainable prawns, as well as longanisa sausage. All of it is cooked in a delicious, rich and aromatic coconut lemongrass curry. Other boil items include fingerling potatoes, okra, and corn.

The meal also comes with fresh egg noodles and Fife Bakery’s Japanese-style milk bread – perfect for soaking up the curry sauce. Guests have the option to choose between sparkling wine, Thai iced tea or craft beer. To cap it all off is a Green Thai Jasmine Tea infused rice crispy treat made with green puffed pinipig rice flakes and condensed milk marshmallows, plus a bouquet of tulips from Celsia Florist.

Add-on options include a crab head and uni fried rice and Nova Scotia lobster.

Mama Cheung’s Seafood Boil is now available for pre-order online at www.potluckyvr.ca for pick-up May 7 to 9, 2021.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
On Killing Stanley Park’s Coyotes and Eradicating Covid With Paid Sick Days

