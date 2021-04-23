Opportunity Knocks

Gooseneck Hospitality Seeking Cooks to Join Their Growing Team

Portrait

The Goods from Gooseneck Hospitality

Vancouver, BC | Gooseneck Hospitality is looking for cooks to join our team!

The Gooseneck Hospitality team (the group behind Bufala Kerrsidale, Bufala Edgemont, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bells & Whistles Dunbar, and Lucky Taco) is growing and we need some awesome people to join our fun group of restaurants ahead of a busy summer season.

We’re looking for people who are well spoken, energetic, comfortable with working in a high-volume establishment and have a strong work ethic.

Do you lead by example, are responsible, personable, and organized? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments, love the challenge of solving problems, and excel at multitasking with a smile on your face? Do you have a passion for good food, beer, wine, cocktails, and good times? Do you hold yourself to a high standard of professionalism and attention to detail? If the answer to these questions is yes, we’re hoping you can join our team!

We offer industry-leading wages, full medical benefits, and discounts at all of our restaurants. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an expanding company throughout the greater Vancouver area.

Please send over your resume and a bit about yourself, to ian@gooseneck.ca! We kindly request you include two references, whose confidentiality will be upheld upon request.

Bells and Whistles
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
3296 Fraser St. | 604-620-7990 | WEBSITE
Gooseneck Hospitality Seeking Cooks to Join Their Growing Team
Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team
Bells and Whistles (Dunbar)
Neighbourhood: West Side
4497 Dunbar St. | WEBSITE
Gooseneck Hospitality Seeking Cooks to Join Their Growing Team
Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team
Bufala
Neighbourhood: West Side
5395 West Blvd | 604-267-7499 | WEBSITE
Gooseneck Hospitality Seeking Cooks to Join Their Growing Team
Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team
Bufala (Edgemont Village)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
3280 Edgemont Blvd. | WEBSITE
Gooseneck Hospitality Seeking Cooks to Join Their Growing Team
Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team
Lucky Taco
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1685 Yew St. | 604-739-4677 | WEBSITE
Gooseneck Hospitality Seeking Cooks to Join Their Growing Team
Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco Extends Hours and Happy Hours on Newly Expanded Patio

