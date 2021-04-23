Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The GOODS from THE CITY OF COQUITLAM

Coquitlam, BC | An exciting and truly unique restaurant opportunity is coming to Burke Mountain in North Coquitlam. Plans are currently underway to develop the Burke Mountain Discovery Centre into a multi-purpose office and presentation facility, featuring an innovative new “restaurant” zoned Café space – the very first of its kind on Burke Mountain. Located amid a bustling area of the up-and-coming residential and commercial neighbourhood, the Café space includes 1,744 sqft of indoor space plus access to an additional 1,685 sqft of shared outdoor patio space with incredible scenic views, that can accommodate seating for at least 20, or 5+ tables. The building embodies the West Coast Modern style, with a sleek design that accentuates the beauty of its natural surroundings. Completion of the development is anticipated for Fall 2021.

This is a rare opportunity to become a part of a budding mountainside community in its early stages and establish yourself as a valuable neighbourhood meeting place and landmark. Learn more about the Discovery Centre and City’s plan here. Further detailed information for prospective leasers, including the Request for Proposals, can be found here. Bidding closes on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT | Situated on the southeast corner of Princeton and David Avenues, the Burke Mountain Discovery Centre is owned and operated by the City of Coquitlam, and will be home to information about the much-anticipated Burke Mountain Village. The location is within easy walking distance of Burke Mountain’s popular new Riley Park and, eventually, into Burke Mountain Village itself. The Burke Mountain Discovery Centre and Café space is expected to be a hub for present and future residents, business owners, construction workers, developers, and park and trail visitors, alike.

ABOUT THE AREA | Overlooking the Fraser Valley and Pitt River, the Burke Mountain population is foreseen to boom to more than triple its current 15,000 residents upon completion of the Burke Mountain Village vision, and occupancy of its 2000+ apartments and townhomes. Covering 39 acres, the Village is imagined as the heart of Burke Mountain, with a modern, pedestrian- and bike-friendly design that redefines mountainside living. The Village will include the elements of a vibrant urban community – a public plaza and community centre, essential and retail shopping, and a large neighbourhood park – while also providing easy access to its stunning natural surroundings via the Village Greenway and various trails and green spaces. Learn more about plans for Burke Mountain Village here.

Burke Mountain Discovery Centre & Café Space
Neighbourhood: Coquitlam
3537 Princeton Ave.
