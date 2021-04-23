Check Out Fjällräven Kits’ New Window Installation, Featuring Art by Charlene Johnny

The Goods from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | A new art installation is now up at Fjällräven’s Kitsilano location, designed by Fjällräven Guide and local Coast Salish artist, Charlene Johnny. The installation is a continuation of the Swedish-based brand’s Canadian series of community based partnerships and events inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, incorporating themes of sustainability, inclusivity, and inspiring everyone to get out into nature. It will display prominently in the storefront window of the 1976 West 4th Ave location from Earth Day (April 22nd) onwards.

Charlene Johnny’s art installation consists of four panels, each representing the ceremonial welcoming poles traditionally used when welcoming people to indigenous communities, as well as four different areas of the Lower Mainland, from the Lions Gate lions to ̱epx̱páy̓em (Squamish) and sʷəyəs (hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓), aka “Kits Beach”. Through her depictions of wildlife and nature, the artist intends to remind us to respect each other and our surroundings. Charlene Johnny is a Coast Salish artist from the Quw’utsun Tribes of so-called Duncan, B.C. living and working on the unceded territory of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

The installation has been built in partnership with the Vancouver based carbon-neutral design company, Eclipse, in support of Kwi Awt Stelmexw, a language & arts society for the Squamish people. Anyone who visits the Fjällräven Kitsilano store with their Kwi Awt Stelmexw donation receipt will receive a partner discount on any of the Spring/Summer 2021 gear currently in-store.













The Canada-wide initiative is led by Emily Thompson, Regional Retail Community Lead and Lauren Megson, Retail Sales Manager for Canada. Past events include:

Making nature more accessible with Fjällräven Guide, Sarah Glenn, who leads adventures in nature for people with cognitive, financial, social and physical barriers.

A socially distanced hike with a group of our BC Guides and partners to Anvil Island.

Sustainable Window Garden at Fjällräven Toronto (created in partnership with Fjällräven Guide, Dee Buryk, and Fresh City Farms, in support of the Neighbourfood Food Hub in Toronto).

Supporting Native Youth Resource Centre with durable Kånken bags for their youth care packages from Fjällräven Toronto.

Fjällräven Ottawa’s mask challenge in support of Sewing for Ottawa who distributes masks to frontline workers and various organizations in need.

Fjällräven Vancouver’s Guide, Danielle Leroux, hosted Rise and Renew, a monthly workout and connection workshop for women hosted outdoors and virtually in 2020.

Kånken Art with artist Charlene Johnny, who painted our backpacks and accessories at Fjällräven Kitsilano to raise money in support of the RainCity LGBTQ2S+ Youth Housing First Program.

Awarding the Arctic Fox Initiative to local Canadian organization, Power To Be, a non-profit organization that creates access to nature for youth, families, and adults living with cognitive, physical, financial, and social barriers.

About Fjällräven | Hailing from the small town of Örnsköldsvik in Sweden, a place where mountains and forest meet the sea, Fjällräven is an outdoor clothing and equipment company that’s committed to making nature more accessible. True to Swedish design, their products strive to be functional, timeless, and durable. By being thoughtful in creating each piece, they increase the lifespan while decreasing the environmental impact.