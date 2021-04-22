Community News / Commercial Drive

Ugly Dumpling Announces Special ‘Pork Rib Dinner’ for Pick-Up This Weekend Only

Portrait

The Goods from Ugly Dumpling

Vancouver, BC | This weekend, with the impending rain, we’ve put together a special Pork Ribs Dinner to take away and enjoy in the comfort of your home. This feast is perfect for two people (or a solo date with leftovers the next day). It includes:

Gelderman Pork Rib Dinner

Full rack of honey soy glazed Gelderman pork ribs
Mochi cornbread w/ gochujang butter
Appetizer snacks platter
First of the season 2EE’s radish & sesame salad
North Arm Sieglinde potato salad
Handmade pork & vegetable dumplings
Hemlock & walnut cake

This dinner is available for $85, for prepaid pickup via Tock. Reserve yours for Friday (April 23rd) or Saturday (April 24th) here.

Ugly Dumpling
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr. | 604-258-0005 | WEBSITE
