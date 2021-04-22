Fiore Famiglia Seeks Sous Chef, Full-Time Line Cook

the GOODS from Fiore Famiglia

Vancouver, BC | Fiore Famiglia is a neighbourhood restaurant that focuses on casual Italian dining, featuring hand-crafted pizza and fresh pasta. We opened in Kitsilano in June, 2018 and we have been busy and happily serving the neighbourhood ever since.

At the moment we are looking to fill positions of Sous Chef and Line Cook.

SOUS CHEF

The sous chef is located directly below the Executive Chef in the kitchen hierarchy and plays a vital role in supporting the Chef in menu development and the daily operations. Along with the duties and responsibilities listed the Sous Chef will also be expected to maintain the standard set by the Executive Chef and maintain control over the kitchen in its day-to-day operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Maintain a professional demeanour, positive attitude and keep staff's morale high

• Produce high quality dishes up to the restaurants establish standard

• Create unique daily features that showcase the restaurant’s themes

• Maintain a clean and organized kitchen

• Daily product ordering

• Kitchen and equipment maintenance and upkeep

• Education and training of all staff, not just the kitchen

Skills

• Clear Communication

• Organization

• Punctuality

• Professionalism

• Creative Thinking

• Motivated

Requirements

• Proficiency in English

• Ability to stand for several hours

• Ability to lift at least 22kg (50lbs)

• Work experience work as a sous chef/line cook

• Valid Food Safe Certificate

• Understanding of various cooking methods, ingredients, and equipment

• Accuracy and speed in handling emergency situations

• Degree or Certificate in Culinary an asset

LINE COOK

We are looking for a qualified and motivated Line Cook to join our team. Our Line Cooks are expected to be detail oriented, efficient and have a passion for learning. Due to the small nature of our restaurant, you will be working directly with Chef and Sous Chef and have plenty of opportunity to learn, experiment and create daily features. Experience with fresh pasta and pizza is an asset!

Duties and Responsibilities

• Maintain a professional demeanour and appearance

• Produce high quality dishes up to the restaurants establish standard

• Create unique daily features that showcase the restaurants themes

• Maintain a clean and organized kitchen

• Complete all assigned prep work

• Prepare workstations

• Opening and Closing tasks

Skills

• Clear Communication

• Organization

• Punctuality

• Professionalism

• Creative Thinking

• Motivation

Requirements

• Proficiency in English

• Ability to stand for several hours

• Ability to lift at least 22kg (50lbs)

• Experience work as a line or prep cook

• Valid Food Safe Certificate

• Eligible to legally work in Canada

• Degree or Certificate in Culinary an asset

• A desire to learn

WHY JOIN FIORE FAMIGLIA?

– Fun team, energetic atmosphere & delicious food

– Competitive industry wages

– Free meals when working

– Discounts at Fiore – Mercato, The Stable House Bistro

– Free parking

In your response, please indicate which position are you applying for, attached your resume and tell us one thing you would like to learn during your time at Fiore Familia. Send it to chefkits@fiorerestaurants.ca