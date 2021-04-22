Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Fiore Famiglia Seeks Sous Chef, Full-Time Line Cook

Portrait

the GOODS from Fiore Famiglia

Vancouver, BC | Fiore Famiglia is a neighbourhood restaurant that focuses on casual Italian dining, featuring hand-crafted pizza and fresh pasta. We opened in Kitsilano in June, 2018 and we have been busy and happily serving the neighbourhood ever since.

At the moment we are looking to fill positions of Sous Chef and Line Cook.

SOUS CHEF

The sous chef is located directly below the Executive Chef in the kitchen hierarchy and plays a vital role in supporting the Chef in menu development and the daily operations. Along with the duties and responsibilities listed the Sous Chef will also be expected to maintain the standard set by the Executive Chef and maintain control over the kitchen in its day-to-day operations.

Duties and Responsibilities
• Maintain a professional demeanour, positive attitude and keep staff's morale high
• Produce high quality dishes up to the restaurants establish standard
• Create unique daily features that showcase the restaurant’s themes
• Maintain a clean and organized kitchen
• Daily product ordering
• Kitchen and equipment maintenance and upkeep
• Education and training of all staff, not just the kitchen

Skills
• Clear Communication
• Organization
• Punctuality
• Professionalism
• Creative Thinking
• Motivated

Requirements
• Proficiency in English
• Ability to stand for several hours
• Ability to lift at least 22kg (50lbs)
• Work experience work as a sous chef/line cook
• Valid Food Safe Certificate
• Understanding of various cooking methods, ingredients, and equipment
• Accuracy and speed in handling emergency situations
• Degree or Certificate in Culinary an asset

LINE COOK

We are looking for a qualified and motivated Line Cook to join our team. Our Line Cooks are expected to be detail oriented, efficient and have a passion for learning. Due to the small nature of our restaurant, you will be working directly with Chef and Sous Chef and have plenty of opportunity to learn, experiment and create daily features. Experience with fresh pasta and pizza is an asset!

Duties and Responsibilities
• Maintain a professional demeanour and appearance
• Produce high quality dishes up to the restaurants establish standard
• Create unique daily features that showcase the restaurants themes
• Maintain a clean and organized kitchen
• Complete all assigned prep work
• Prepare workstations
• Opening and Closing tasks

Skills
• Clear Communication
• Organization
• Punctuality
• Professionalism
• Creative Thinking
• Motivation

Requirements
• Proficiency in English
• Ability to stand for several hours
• Ability to lift at least 22kg (50lbs)
• Experience work as a line or prep cook
• Valid Food Safe Certificate
• Eligible to legally work in Canada
• Degree or Certificate in Culinary an asset
• A desire to learn

WHY JOIN FIORE FAMIGLIA?
– Fun team, energetic atmosphere & delicious food
– Competitive industry wages
– Free meals when working
– Discounts at Fiore – Mercato, The Stable House Bistro
– Free parking

In your response, please indicate which position are you applying for, attached your resume and tell us one thing you would like to learn during your time at Fiore Familia. Send it to chefkits@fiorerestaurants.ca

Fiore Famiglia (Kits)
Neighbourhood: West Side
2603 West 16th Ave. | 604-558-2603 | WEBSITE
Fiore Famiglia Seeks Sous Chef, Full-Time Line Cook
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Previous
Five Years Ago in East Van, Patiently Awaiting the Arrival of Really Good Pie
Next
We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Seeks Candidates to Fill Two Integral Positions

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nootka Marine Adventures’ Resorts Hiring for Multiple Summer Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn Seeking Fine Dining Server and Cook

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Team Cooks