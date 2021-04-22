Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Offers ‘Mother’s Day Brunch At Home’ for Pick-Up and Delivery On May 9

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s legendary Fable Diner is helping families take breakfast in bed up a notch this Mother’s Day with a homespun Mother’s Day Brunch at Home package available for pick-up and delivery on Sunday, May 9.

Featuring a delicious variety of scratch-made breakfast favourites – without any of the time-consuming prep work and clean-up – this limited-edition take-home menu is the perfect way show Mom your love and appreciation. The impressive Mother’s Day lineup includes scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, cornmeal pancakes, and a range of additional sweet and savoury delights all made with high-quality local ingredients.

Designed for groups of four, the family-style brunch can be supplemented with additional side dishes such as loaded French toast or avocado, as well as coffee, juice, and pre-mixed passion fruit Mimosa bottles.

Fable Mother’s Day Brunch at Home
Available for pick-up on Sunday, May 9
$55 (recommended for two adults and two children)

Scrambled Eggs
Sunny-side Eggs
Thick-cut Pork Belly Bacon
Sausage Patty
Sliced Ham
Potato Rosti with Sour Cream
Breakfast Potatoes
Cornmeal Pancakes with Nutella Whipped Cream
Sourdough Toast with House-made Jam
Surprise Sweet Treat for Mom

Add-on options
Loaded French Toast ($14)
Streaky Bacon ($5)
Avocado ($3.50)

Passion Fruit Mimosa Bottle ($10)
Coffee ($2.50)
Juice ($4)

Fable Diner’s Mother’s Day Brunch at Home is priced at $55 and will be available for pick-up and delivery on Sunday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orders can be placed online at www.order.fablediner.com or by emailing dine@fablediner.com.

The as-seen-on-TV eatery is also launching a new Grab N’ Go menu of great-value items this month. Vancouverites can take advantage of the warmer weather with tasty ready-to-go meals that are perfect for backyard hangs, park picnics, beach dates. The new Grab N’ Go menu includes a smattering of handheld options – such as a chicken Caesar wrap, steak and brie baguette, and a BLT – in addition to fresh seasonal salads, and Fable’s signature fries.

It’s now easier than ever to take home Fable Diner’s comforting fare with a new curbside pickup option for those arriving by car. Customers can place orders online for their desired pickup time and pull up in the alley between 8th and Broadway to collect their meal. Those picking up their orders on foot can simply visit the Bus Stop kiosk window at Main and Broadway.

Fable Diner also offers delivery on breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, ready-to-go cocktails, beer and wine, made-in-house preserves and hot sauces, and more via its in-house ordering platform, FocalEats.

For more information about Fable Diner and to place an order for pick-up or delivery, visit fablediner.com or call 604-563-3463.

Fable Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 E. Broadway | 604-563-3463 | WEBSITE
