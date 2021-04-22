Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Celebrates Moms With Selection of New Pastries, Cakes, Bonbons

Portrait

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) has unveiled its new Mother’s Day treats, available now for pre-order. Inspired by Betty and Jacky Hung’s mom, the Mother of Pearl Collection includes a bright and fresh Orange Raspberry Passionfruit Tart, Pistachio Strawberry Madeleine Gift Box, Ispahan Parfait, and Mother of Pearl Chocolate Bonbons.

“Growing up, our mom often wore pearls on special occasions, and our new Mother’s Day Mother of Pearl Collection was made with her in mind,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky. “My team and I had a lot of fun creating and testing the sweets. The result is something we are very proud of, and hope moms will enjoy.”

Resembling oyster shells, the Pistachio Strawberry Madeleine Gift Box ($11.95) includes four pieces of pistachio madeleines, hand-dipped in Valrhona’s strawberry couverture.

For something bright and colourful, order Beaucoup Bakery’s Orange Raspberry Passionfruit Tart ($35), a 6.5” round tart featuring almond frangipane, raspberries, orange zest, passionfruit ganache, fresh orange segments, raspberries, candied orange peel, and decorated with chocolate pearls and shells.

Then, indulge in the fragrant Ispahan Parfait ($46.95) with rose yogurt mousse, raspberry lychee gelee, and raspberry mousse.

For moms who love chocolate, the Mother of Pearl Chocolate Bonbons ($28) comes in a box with two new flavours – yuzu earl grey, and raspberry jasmine.

Guests can pre-order now for pick-up on Mother’s Day weekend via Beaucoup Bakery’s website. A limited amount will be available at the bakery daily. Guests can also pick-up bouquets by The Flower Petaler to go with their treats on May 9, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
Beaucoup Bakery Celebrates Moms With Selection of New Pastries, Cakes, Bonbons
Scout List Vol. 576

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Previous
Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Cocktail Bar Hidden in a Skytrain Station
Next
Five Years Ago in East Van, Patiently Awaiting the Arrival of Really Good Pie

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Offers ‘Mother’s Day Brunch At Home’ for Pick-Up and Delivery On May 9

Community News

Ocean Wise Announces New Plastic Reduction Program in Support of Local Restaurants

Community News / Commercial Drive

Ugly Dumpling Announces Special ‘Pork Rib Dinner’ for Pick-Up This Weekend Only

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up