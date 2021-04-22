Beaucoup Bakery Celebrates Moms With Selection of New Pastries, Cakes, Bonbons

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) has unveiled its new Mother’s Day treats, available now for pre-order. Inspired by Betty and Jacky Hung’s mom, the Mother of Pearl Collection includes a bright and fresh Orange Raspberry Passionfruit Tart, Pistachio Strawberry Madeleine Gift Box, Ispahan Parfait, and Mother of Pearl Chocolate Bonbons.

“Growing up, our mom often wore pearls on special occasions, and our new Mother’s Day Mother of Pearl Collection was made with her in mind,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky. “My team and I had a lot of fun creating and testing the sweets. The result is something we are very proud of, and hope moms will enjoy.”

Resembling oyster shells, the Pistachio Strawberry Madeleine Gift Box ($11.95) includes four pieces of pistachio madeleines, hand-dipped in Valrhona’s strawberry couverture.

For something bright and colourful, order Beaucoup Bakery’s Orange Raspberry Passionfruit Tart ($35), a 6.5” round tart featuring almond frangipane, raspberries, orange zest, passionfruit ganache, fresh orange segments, raspberries, candied orange peel, and decorated with chocolate pearls and shells.

Then, indulge in the fragrant Ispahan Parfait ($46.95) with rose yogurt mousse, raspberry lychee gelee, and raspberry mousse.

For moms who love chocolate, the Mother of Pearl Chocolate Bonbons ($28) comes in a box with two new flavours – yuzu earl grey, and raspberry jasmine.

Guests can pre-order now for pick-up on Mother’s Day weekend via Beaucoup Bakery’s website. A limited amount will be available at the bakery daily. Guests can also pick-up bouquets by The Flower Petaler to go with their treats on May 9, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.