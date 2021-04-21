PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

Havana

SEATS: 70 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

This elevated sidewalk patio is a tried and true people-watching perch. It’s located across the street from Grandview Park in the heart of the Commercial Drive neighbourhood. The action is first come, first served, so no reservations can be had. It’s open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner.

Havana 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

SEATS: 42 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES

We’re digging the newly expanded patio at Boulevard, one of our favourite meeting spots in the downtown core. Hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm to close.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 845 Burrard St. MAP

Eternal Abundance

SEATS: 6 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

This tiny, all-organic vegan market restaurant on Commercial Drive has three tiny tables for two on its sidewalk patio. It is open from 9am to 8pm.

Eternal Abundance 1025 Commercial Dr. MAP

Hart House Restaurant

SEATS: 45 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Hart House’s 45 seat patio is very spaced out with some tables situated on the sprawling lawn if weather permits. Reservations can be had, Tuesday through Sunday, including weekend brunch service.

Hart House Restaurant 6664 Deer Lake Ave. MAP

Yuwa Japanese

SEATS: 12 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Yuwa’s intimate heated patio seats a total of 12 guests overlooking West 16th Avenue. It features cushioned chairs, lattice dividers, a large 11-foot umbrella and plenty of greenery.