Ophelia Chef Chef Franciso Higareda Launches New ‘Cene Desde Casa’ Take-Home Menu

Vancouver, BC | With warmer weather and beach days on the horizon, upscale Mexican cocina Ophelia is launching an all new Cene Desde Casa menu featuring contemporary South American fare and beverages designed for pick-up and delivery.

In developing the restaurant’s new takeout lineup, Veracruz-born Chef Franciso Higareda drew on his Latin American roots to create an array of elevated-yet-accessible dishes designed to be enjoyed en casa or outdoors. Ophelia’s to-go menu features creative custom taco kits in five flavours – carnitas, cochinita pibil (achiote braised pork), al pastor, suadero (brisket), and a vegan guajilo-marinated portobello mushroom – designed for one, two or four people. Packed with bold, south-of-the-border flavours, the menu also includes picnic-ready appetizers, side dishes, and authentic Mexican dinner plates such as pollo en mole (roasted chicken with house mole sauce), enchiladas gratinadas, and 16 oz. grilled Cache Creek ribeye.

To drink, patrons can take home a selection of local cervezas, bottles of local B.C. and Spanish wines, non-alcoholic bebidas like Jarrito sodas and Mexican cola, and Ophelia’s signature Margaritas en Casa. Designed for servings of six ($48) or 12 ($75), the shake-your-own drink kits come with all the ingredients required to make a batch of refreshing cocktails, including a 375 ml bottle of Jose Cuervo Reposado or a 750 ml Gran Centenario Plata tequila, house-made Margarita mix, pink salt and fresh lime.

To welcome the arrival of warmer temperatures, Ophelia is currently offering a special promotion on a take-out Tacos de Carnitas + Margarita Kit combo – a perfect pairing for a picnic at the park, beach or in the backyard. For a limited-time, customers can pick-up a 1 lb. Tacos de Carnitas kit for four – featuring pork confit, cilantro and onion, chili de arbol salsa and corn tortillas – and a Margarita Kit (6 servings) for just $75.

Ophelia’s Cene Desde Casa menu is now available for takeout and delivery. Customers are invited to place an order online at opheliakitchen.ca.

Located at 165 West 2nd Avenue in Olympic Village, Ophelia is open daily Happy Hour and dinner service and offers weekend brunch on both Saturday and Sunday. Please visit opheliakitchen.ca for more information.

For more information about Ophelia, visit opheliakitchen.ca.

