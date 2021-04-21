Miku to Host Pop-Up Kaiseki Patio Experience from April 26 to May 9

The GOODS from Miku

Vancouver, BC | For two weeks only, aburi sushi trailblazer Miku Restaurant (70-200 Granville Street) is transforming its eight patio tables into an exclusive multi-course dining affair. Available from April 26 to May 9, 2021, the Kaiseki Experience features two limited-edition menus by Executive Chef Kazuhiro Hayashi and his team, highlighting Miku’s signature sushi and modern Japanese-West Coast cuisine served on artisan Japanese plateware.

“We are incredibly thankful to have our guests’ unwavering support during this time,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “As we forge on, we want to continue to innovate unique dining options for our guests. Our Kaiseki Experience was thoughtfully created to evoke the spirit of celebration with each course. With only eight patio tables, we hope our diners will enjoy an even more special evening overlooking the water.”

Miku first introduced its seasonal Kaiseki-inspired menus in 2015 to encourage guests to enjoy the nuances of traditional Japanese multi-course dining, which combines meticulous preparation, beautiful presentation, and an air of mystery – all in one memorable meal.

The new Kaiseki Experience is available only during dinner service, with two seating options. Reservations are required, which can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900. Guests can choose between two menus, in addition to a Vegetarian Kaiseki:

– Miku Kaiseki ($150 per person) features eight courses. Highlights include chef’s sashimi selection, Pan Seared Hokkaido Scallop, Shinshu Akamiso-Cured Brome Lake Duck Breast, Shio Koji Haida Gwaii Wild Sablefish, Miku’s Aburi Prime nigiri omakase, A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Nigiri, and a beautiful Chocolate Earl Grey Choux to finish.

– The six-course Waterfront Kaiseki ($98 per person) includes a chef’s feature amuse-bouche, Aburi Beef Carpaccio, seasonal sashimi selection, AAA Sterling Silver Filet Mignon, Signature Sushi Selection, and Miku’s classic Green Tea Opera dessert.

Optional sake pairings are available for both menus ($55 per for Miku Kaiseki and $40 per for Waterfront Kaiseki), featuring Miku’s bespoke Aburi Ginjo, Kozaemon #6, Dassai #45 Junmai Ginjo, and Gokujo.

Miku’s a la carte menu continues to be available during lunchtime on the patio, as well as its Aburi at Home menu for pick-up or delivery.

For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, TORA, and the new Aburi Hana in Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi-style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo has never settled for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago, by innovating traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo set out to introduce this fresh style of Aburi cuisine to the world. Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of “Ningenmi”. Translated as “human flavour”, Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer to a person with outstanding qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading Ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.