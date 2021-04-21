Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Seeks Candidates to Fill Two Integral Positions

Portrait

The Goods from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | Kitsilano’s much anticipated Juanita eatery, sister restaurant to Lift Breakfast Bakery in North Vancouver, is now hiring an Overnight Baker and Marketing and Communications Coordinator. See details on the positions and how to apply below…

Overnight Baker:

Lift production bakery is looking for an experienced production baker for a full-time overnight/early morning position (10pm-6am).

– Experience with dough mixing and shaping, proofing, and lamination is an asset
– Must have reliable transportation to the North Shore
– $18/hour

To apply, send your resume to jane@liftonlonsdale.ca.

We can’t wait to hear from you!

Marketing and Communications Coordinator (for all three businesses – Juanita, Lift Breakfast Bakery and Lift Production Bakery):

Team FJ Holdings Ltd. is a Vancouver based restaurant and hospitality group which includes the properties of Juanita Kits, Lift Breakfast Bakery and Lift Production Bakery.

As a company, we value our contribution to each community we belong to. We strive to provide honest food and genuine hospitality for all clients and guests. Our achievement and growth come with a commitment to these core values.

As we look at the completion of our latest project, Juanita Kits, we are looking for an experienced Marketing and Communications coordinator to help us establish our brand and work with our other properties to create a seamless online experience for our clients and guests.

The Marketing and Communications Coordinator is responsible for general brand outreach by use of social media, website and email marketing. This position will make use of basic media design tools to provide a multi-faceted experience for our guests and for our team. Ongoing maintenance of internal and external communication channels (website, email, social media) is a primary task.

When representing our brand, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator is a direct reflection of the warmth and hospitality that we provide at each of our locations.

Job Requirements:

– Working knowledge of Social Media Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Indeed, TikTok).
– Post Secondary degree in communications, marketing, or journalism preferred.
– Previous experience in hospitality an asset.
– Media design experience an asset.
– Class 5 driver’s license

To apply, send your resume to jesse@juanitakits.ca.

Juanita
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1516 Yew St. (Opening soon)
There are 0 comments

